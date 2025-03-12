A new season of Bravo's reality TV show Summer House is back, and it promises to be a spicy one, as viewers have been intrigued by what the new dynamic between exes Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard will be now since their split last season. Season 8 of the show gave viewers an inside look at what their future together would be like, and it was clear the relationship had its cracks, but no one expected them to break up at the end of it. Since the season wrapped, they have both moved on in their own ways, with Carl moving forward and opening his own bar, Soft Bar soon, and with Lindsay being in a relationship and getting pregnant. They each went their own ways, but Season 9 would bring them back together for another summer and no one knew how they would be around each other.

Speaking to Collider, Carl explains his mindset when coming back for the new season and how there was never a thought in his mind of not coming back to the show because of his situation with Lindsay. He explains how he has been going to the Hamptons for many years and that he can't imagine not doing that during his weekends. Besides the Lindsay of it all, he gave Collider a sneak peek at what it was like to open his new bar.

The Thought of Not Coming Back to Summer House Didn't Cross His Mind