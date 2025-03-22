Summer House is back and is officially in full swing, and it's never been better. Ex-fiancés Carl Radke and pregnant Lindsay Hubbard are still sharing the same living space. Jesse Solomon and newcomer Lexi Wood's hot and steamy fling is looking like it will inevitably go down in flames. It appears Season 9 is giving us exactly what we needed. There are characters we love, we hate, we love to hate, and we hate to love, but there's one character that I genuinely keep forgetting exists, and that's Gabby Prescod.

Gabby is a gorgeous, cosmopolitan singleton working in media, and there’s been only a billion rom-coms, novels, and television shows depicting this exact archetype that will never get old, and yet we aren’t really getting anything on this show. She's smart, she's sexy, she's successful, she has all the trappings of someone viewers want to watch on their screens. Summer House is one of those shows that's guilty of hiring influencers, and it's safe to say America is fatigued by them dominating our digital intake and, you know, eroding the moral fabric of society. Gabby is one of the only ones left standing with an actual 9-to-5, and better yet, it's a job worth talking about, as she's a fashion director at Blanc Magazine, a fashion publication that's making waves with content that's both fashion-forward and diverse, which is a rarity in that realm of media these days.

Gabby Should Share More of Her Life

Image via Bravo

And yet Gabby doesn't really discuss her job and let us look at that part of her life, or any part of her life, really. All I really can tell you about her is that she really likes astrology, and literally every Bravolebrity loves astrology, it's why they're constantly weaponizing their sun sign as an excuse for their terrible behavior. Gabby's fellow Tauruses like Theresa Giudice and Alexia Echevarria are constantly bypassing accountability by asserting their cursed natal charts as excuses, but Gabby never does that because she knows how astrology actually works, and she also never has any terrible behavior to excuse.

Even Gabby's bio on the Bravo site doesn't really forebode any massive storylines on her end except for being a good friend to Lindsay. That's nice, I guess. The only time I really ever see Gabby chiming in is to have Lindsay's back and be her Greek chorus. Lindsay does need that kind of support because the cast loves coming after her and scapegoating her. Piggybacking off of Lindsay is a terrible idea, especially since she's been evasive about whether she's coming back next season after giving birth. Gabby has a lot to say about Lindsay's life in general, but I have never seen her share much about her life besides the fact that she loves her family, has a great job, and has an amorphous dating roster that she alludes to.

Gabby Needs to Get in the Mix