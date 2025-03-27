When Jesse Solomon first graced our screens on Summer House, he made it abundantly clear that the ladies loved him. In fact, it was pretty much all he could really talk about. Besides the rare glimmers of authenticity he showed audiences when he talked about his cancer journey, he really, reallllyyyy wanted to be known as a ladies' man. He bragged about going on "five dates this past week, well four and a half, because cooking for her at [his] apartment barely counts." He often talked about his roster, saying he nearly cut one girl from it but then refrained from it because "she's just so nice" so he continued to string her along.

While audiences heard so much about this great "game" with women, no one ever really witnessed it on screen, except for hitting on Paige Desorbo, who was dating Craig Conover at the time. This season, audiences finally get a glimpse at Jesse turning on the charm for newcomer and influencer Lexi Wood, and by God, it's a tough watch. It's starting to unfold before our eyes that this guy was never good at charming women, he just lovebombs and manipulates them.

Jesse is Gross to Women

Image via Bravo

During Episode 1 of this most recent season, viewers saw Jesse immediately drawn to Lexi for her looks. One of the first things he asked her was whether she would consider herself a "ditz," and then later asked her if she would take the ACTS, a standardized test that evaluates American students' readiness for college (Lexi is Canadian). While it would be kind of awkward, at worst, if anyone else said it, Jesse has a pathology towards women where he both objectifies and lionizes them as if they're trophies to be won. It read as if he was "negging" her to take her down a few pegs and make her feel self-conscious. It reeks of self-entitled, pickup artist kind of BS, and it's extremely telling.

During the following episode, Jesse finally got some alone time with Lexi and, while snuggling with her, he confided in her about his battle with cancer. In response, he persuaded her to open up about her best friend who had passed away, and while that's sweet to try to engage with her, he immediately after asked her to make out. Sure, she obliged, but it felt really icky that he was asking a girl who was new to both the sharehouse and the show to share her biggest trauma and then have a makeout sesh immediately after.

Jesse continued lovebombing Lexi, met her parents almost instantly and was constantly FaceTiming her, even if they were apart for a quick car ride to the beach. It's a lot, but Lexi seems to be loving it and has been reciprocating that same energy. She confided in Jesse that she gets jealous and that she didn't like that he was commenting on sexually charged, overly flirtatious things on their castmates' Instagram pics. Jesse lamented this to everyone except for Lexi, saying he was nervous that she has jealousy issues. Well, yes, jealousy issues are a sign of warped boundaries, but so is lovebombing, which is exactly what Jesse does. It's not a red flag that Lexi doesn't want voyeuristic fans to gossip about why Jesse feels okay with leaving those kinds of comments; it's disrespectful and embarrassing for her. Does he really think Ciara Miller and Amanda Batula are really going to miss him hitting on them that much in their comment sections? They're women existing on Instagram. They would probably be happier if he stopped mortifying his pseudo-girlfriend instead.

Lovebombing Doesn't Equal Charm