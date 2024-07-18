The Big Picture Summer House star Jesse Solomon and newbie Lexi Wood were spotted getting cozy in the Hamptons.

Wood, a former flame of Brooklyn Beckham and Presley Gerber, may have a blossoming relationship on the show.

Season 9 of Summer House will feature a mix of veterans like Hubbard and Radke, along with new cast members.

Love is in the air for Summer House star Jesse Solomon with new cast member Lexi Wood! The two were recently spotted getting hot and heavy with each other during a night out in the Hamptons with a few of their other castmates. The photos from the eventful night clearly show things heating up between the two co-stars as Solomon pulls Wood closer for a kiss.

In a post shared by @bravoandcocktails on Instagram, Solomon is seen with his hand around Wood’s arm right before the two start getting cozy. The fan page captioned the post, “What would Jesse Solomon and the new hottie do? Make out I guess.” Considering that the shooting for Summer House Season 9 kicked off during the Fourth of July weekend in 2024, the fans might get to see Solomon and Wood’s relationship blossom once the show starts airing.

Summer House Season 9 Promises to Pack a Punch!

Just ahead of the filming for Summer House Season 9, long-time cast member Danielle Olivera announced her decision to quit the show. However, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller, Gabby Prescod, Jesse Solomon, and West Wilson will all be returning for the upcoming season.

However, Wood is no stranger to having her romance publicized! As rumors of her relationship with Solomon make rounds, Page Six reported that the new Bravolebrity used to date Brooklyn Beckham and Presley Gerber. Wood’s relationship with Beckham was short-lived. However, she did spark engagement rumors with Gerber before the two called it off in December 2022.

In addition to the veterans, the internet has also spilled the beans on the two new cast members joining Summer House Season 9, with Wood being one of them. The second member who might be joining the show in its upcoming season is an influencer named Bailee Henderson. While Bravo hasn’t officially confirmed Wood and Henderson as part of the cast, both of them were seen filming with the rest of the Summer House cast members during the first week of July 2024.

Aside from that, Variety also confirmed that exes Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke are also going to be part of Summer House Season 9 after the two called off their engagement during Season 8. When asked if filming with each other was going to be awkward during an interview with Glamour, Hubbard expressed that she has done “a lot of healing” and isn’t too nervous about sharing the screen with Radke.

Summer House Season 9 is currently filming and while there is no official release date for the show yet, it is expected to debut sometime in late January or early February 2025. Previous seasons of the show are available to stream on Peacock.

