The feud we saw play out online last summer between Kyle Cooke and Paige DeSorbo is finally airing this season on Summer House. In Episode 3 of this season, Paige pulls Ciara Miller aside at Kyle’s DJing event to discuss some alarming texts she’d received. Paige pulled up ragged texts that Kyle had sent her that morning, some reading, “Honestly beyond discouraged. With Craig [Conover] too. This wouldn't be a topic today if it wasn't for him and about a dozen lies. I can't believe this is where Hannah[Berner] is at three years later"— followed by some not-so-nice swear words. Paige did absolutely nothing wrong in this whole feud, and handled it exactly how she should've. Watching Kyle rip Paige to shreds like that got me thinking that now, more than ever, I'm team Paige.

This whole feud started back in April 2024, when Paige’s then-boyfriend, Craig Conover, became an investor and ambassador for Spritz Society. The drink company is a direct competitor to Kyle's company, Lover Boy. Kyle first said on an episode of Watch What Happens Live that there was "no bad blood" between them, and that the whole thing was "being blown out of proportion." However, he later said that Craig's move "rubbed him the wrong way" and that he "has a reputation of lying, and he lied..." Craig claims that investing in Loverboy was never an option, meanwhile Kyle says he's brought up the idea of Craig investing in the drink company up multiple times.

What Is This Feud Between Kyle Cooke and Paige DeSorbo Even About?