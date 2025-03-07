Since Lindsay Hubbard announced her pregnancy in the premiere episode of this season’s Summer House, the dynamics of the house have shifted in unexpected ways. A notoriously wild summer outlet filled with drunken antics, fiery arguments, and late-night hookups isn’t exactly the ideal environment for a mom-to-be. But beyond the expected changes to the party-heavy lifestyle, one of the biggest surprises has been the unexpected alliance forming between two of the show’s strongest personalities: Lindsay and Paige DeSorbo.

For years, Lindsay and Paige have been at odds. Since Paige joined the house in Season 3, the two have engaged in some of the show’s most memorable feuds—marked by backstabbing (mostly on Lindsay’s part), relentless gossip (mostly on Paige’s part), and a general refusal to see eye to eye. They’ve spent multiple seasons on opposite ends of the house dynamic, rarely missing an opportunity to take a dig at each other. However, with the pregnancy announcement came an apparent truce—one that has seen them not only co-existing peacefully but actually forging a much-needed friendship.

From Frenemies to Friends

At their core, Lindsay and Paige share more similarities than differences. Both are strong-willed, fiercely independent women who have dominated the Summer House landscape with their outspoken opinions and commanding presence. Lindsay, an original cast member, has built a reputation for being passionate, quick-tempered, and unafraid of confrontation—often earning the label of the house’s biggest “activator” when drama arises.

Paige, on the other hand, has perfected the art of the verbal takedown, strategically wielding sarcasm and biting wit to dismantle anyone who crosses her. Individually, they’ve each been a force to be reckoned with. Together? They have the potential to redefine the house’s power dynamics in a way the show has never seen before.

Historically, Summer House has leaned sympathetic to its male cast members, with much of the female-driven conflict being framed as petty or overblown. While Paige has maintained strong, meaningful friendships with women like Amanda Batula and Ciara Miller, her relationship with Lindsay has remained tense—until now. A Lindsay-Paige alliance brings the potential for a true female power duo, one that could challenge the status quo of the house and shift the narrative toward a stronger, united front for the women.

A Friendship with Longevity?

Their newfound friendship is already proving beneficial. Lindsay has shown up for Paige during her public breakup with Craig Conover, offering support and shutting down negative commentary about her friend’s personal life. Meanwhile, Paige has embraced her new role as “Auntie Paige” to Lindsay’s baby, showing genuine excitement about her fellow housemate’s next chapter.

Reality TV friendships can be fleeting, but this one might have staying power. The drama of Summer House has a way of testing even the strongest alliances, but with Lindsay entering motherhood and Paige evolving in her own right, their bond feels rooted in a deeper, more genuine connection.

For the first time in Summer House history, Lindsay and Paige are on the same side—and that could be exactly what the show needs. If they continue to uplift rather than undermine each other, they could create a dynamic that’s both refreshing and game-changing. And in a house where loyalties shift with the tide of the Hamptons, that’s no small feat. Summer House is streaming on Peacock in the U.S. Season 9 releases new episodes on Bravo on Wednesdays.