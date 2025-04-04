For years, Summer House fans have known Paige DeSorbo as the girl who "doesn't leave her bed." Her reluctance to partake in the wild, booze-fueled party nights that define the show has led to an unfair narrative: that she is lazy, disengaged, and lacks ambition. Meanwhile, her critics have ignored the empire she has been quietly building behind the scenes. But this season? That tired storyline is finally being put to rest and both Paige, and her career, are getting the attention and respect that they deserve.

Paige is stepping into her power, and for the first time, Summer House is actually acknowledging it. While cast members have spent seasons dismissing her career, the success of her podcast Giggly Squad—which she co-hosts with ex-Summer House star Hannah Berner—has become impossible to ignore. From sold-out live tours, countless opportunities within the fashion industry, a partnership with Amazon Live, her own Amazon mini-show and now an upcoming book, Paige has built a community of women who resonate with her humor, wit, and unfiltered takes on pop culture. But it wasn’t until this season that Summer House even addressed her success, likely due to the show's reluctance to acknowledge anything connected to Hannah, who had a messy exit from the franchise.

Now, Paige’s professional success is front and center, but unfortunately, it’s coming up in the context of a very different storyline—her rocky relationship with now ex-boyfriend Craig Conover. The girl who "never left her bed" is now facing scrutiny not for supposed laziness, but for her growing success—and the effect it has had on her relationship. It's a little difficult for this narrative that Paige doesn't work and is lazy to continue when her professional success, drive and independence are a consistent point of contention for Craig.

The Narrative Is Finally Shifting