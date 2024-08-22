The Big Picture DeSorbo nearly declined joining Summer House due to fear of criticism, but was convinced by her father's encouragement.

Fan-favorite Bravolebrity Paige DeSorbo almost hung up her reality TV laurels even before stepping foot into Summer House! DeSorbo was initially apprehensive about trying her hand at reality TV and almost didn’t join the popular show. It was coaxing from her father that motivated her to take the leap of faith.

In an interview with PEOPLE, the reality TV star who joined the coveted reality TV show in Season 3 opened up about her Summer House journey and reflected on where it all began. DeSorbo, who is often seen as the voice of reason on the show with her unapologetic confessionals and gusto to fight for her friends, had second thoughts about becoming a reality TV goddess. When she was first approached to be a part of the show, she recalls having a frantic conversation with her father where she expressed her fears tearfully in the following words:

“I actually can’t do this. I’m way too sensitive. If someone doesn’t like me on the show, off the show, I won’t be able to handle it.”

DeSorbo’s father encouraged her and imparted words of wisdom. He advised her not to knock it until she tried it. Her dad told her to feel things out for a year to see what all the hype was about and to drop it if she felt like it wasn’t her cup of tea. The reality TV star credited her father’s words for putting her in the mindset to film the first season. She even stated that by the second weekend, she loved everything about it.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Paige DeSorbo opened up about her experience filming for Summer House Season 9 with ex-couple Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard. Although things aren’t entirely smooth sailing, she revealed that peace ensues most of the time.

DeSorbo revealed in the interview that things have been fine with Radke and Hubbard, and a large part of it probably has to do with the fact that they’ve had a long-standing friendship for so long. She confessed that fans would naturally assume tensions amid exes to exist while filming, but it’s not as hard as one may think. The reality TV star also shared that the former couple are now on two completely different paths. However, she did add that there is the occasional hit of drama in the following words:

“Obviously there's been a few things, we've definitely had some drama in the house. It wouldn't be us if we didn't, but it's been pretty chill.”

Paige DeSorbo also dished how exciting it is to film with Hubbard, who is expecting her first child with her new boyfriend. She shared how Hubbard’s pregnancy has made filming a different experience and even uses it as an excuse for herself to slack off at times, which has been fun. DeSorbo remarked that the breakup was a great decision for both Radke and Hubbard, who are much happier with their lives now.

Summer House season 9 has been confirmed and will premiere in February 2025. You can stream all previous seasons of the show on Peacock.

