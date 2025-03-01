Summer House is already in full swing with drama and tension after a rockstar previous season that teed up the cast to deliver more drama than ever before. All eyes are on pregnant Lindsay Hubbard and her ex-fiancé Carl Radke, along with Paige DeSorbo as Easter eggs are being planted for her breakup with ex-boyfriend Craig Conover. The previous season was also beloved because of newcomers Jesse Solomon and West Wilson after years of unsuccessful attempts at integrating male castmembers into the show. While the summer ended on a high note for those two, they evidently enjoyed the spoils of fame a little too much and took what goodwill they created with the cast and fans for granted. The Sophomore Slump is very much real in the Bravo universe, and West and Jesse are about to experience theirs and hopefully reap what havoc they've sowed.

Jesse and West Are Way Too Cocky from Their First Season of 'Summer House'

Image via Peacock

West and Jesse ended the finale on a high note, and they were the darlings of social media, with West in particular making the rounds doing interviews with major publications as the new favorite guy in the sharehouse. The fanfare was somewhat rescinded, however, during the reunion episodes where Ciara and her friends called out West for his mistreatment of Ciara. On top of that, while Carl and Lindsay were going through a tumultuous public breakup, it was revealed by Paige DeSorbo that West wasn't picking up on the somber tone of the cast group chat by repeatedly bringing up how great the season was going and how much everyone loved them. While it was one of their best seasons to date and having your first tastes of fame is exhilarating, West got intoxicated by being beloved by so many and it rubbed his castmates the wrong way. There seemed to be a lack of empathy from West's end on so many levels, and he continued his press blitz after the reunion to save face, in spite of Ciara's feelings.

Jesse wasn't much better. He chimed in during the reunion in defense of West, saying, "It's not like he cheated on you." That alone speaks to Jesse's character (or lack thereof). Ciara had every right to speak her truth and hold West accountable, and Jesse had no business cutting in, especially if it's to cheapen what pain his friend put her through. While Jesse wasn't called out for becoming enamored with fame, it's clear that he was absolutely riding the high from having a great first season. He got fired from his job and now his biggest commitment is filming every weekend for six weeks during the summer, and of course getting brand deals. This is always the kiss of death for Bravolebrities on shows like this, because they lose relatability and the show is all they have left. Danielle Olivera is a great example, as she was initally more likable and working in fintech, but got far too cocky on screen. The fact that Jesse has no intention of a career beyond being a reality star after one season speaks volumes about his ego, and it's icky.

The Way They Treat Women Is Gross