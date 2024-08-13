The Big Picture West Wilson updates viewers on Lindsay Hubbard's pregnancy and Season 8 dynamics.

Despite his breakup with Ciara Miller, West reflects on the relationship as a learning experience.

Fans eagerly anticipate West's return for Season 9 of Summer House on Peacock.

After a successful freshman season on Summer House, West Wilson is gearing up for his sophomore season and gave viewers an update on everything that has been going on since his reality TV debut. He went through many ups and downs but was seen as one who brought back audiences to watch Summer House. Thanks to his romance with fan-favorite Ciara Miller, he saw the downsides of a public relationship. As Summer House is currently in production, there have been many things that the Hamptonians have been up to, especially with the news of Lindsay Hubbard's pregnancy. Viewers cannot wait to see how the house dynamics have changed since the breakup with Carl Radke.

Since the imminent breakup of Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke, viewers have been eagerly awaiting to hear any news on the newest season of Summer House, and thanks to West Wilson, they don't have to wait too long. West recently spoke to Decider about the shock of finding out Lindsay was pregnant, "I tried not to buy into the pregnancy hype until I heard it from her. And then when I finally did, I was a little surprised. Because I'd heard rumors, but when you hear it in real time, it's always, like, holy sh*t, but, I mean, she's happy. I would never knock anything that keeps people from following their dreams." He went on to say how he has not had the opportunity to meet Lindsay's boyfriend, Turner Kufe, but he is glad they can keep their relationship private as long as they can.

West Wilson's Bonds With Jesse Solomon

Besides being the standout of Season 8, he also had his now partner in crime, Jesse Solomon, who has also become a fan favorite and would even want to see if they have the opportunity of having their own spinoff show. "We have the best time together. He's a goofy guy and we just giggle all the time together. Yeah, it would be fun." Since he came in with Jesse as a single guy during his freshman season, he hit it off with Summer House veteran Ciara Miller, and even though their romance did not flourish, he has used that moment as a learning opportunity for future relationships.

"I think it would be a mistake to go through something like that and not try to reflect and take away something and learn from it and grow from it. But amidst all the negative feedback I got, you always have like a percentage of people who are like, 'Don't worry, the Bravo audience is like this and it'll go away super quick.' And actually, I don't know, I feel like I woke up a week later, and it just stopped." West has been filming with the Summer House crew throughout the summer and audiences cannot wait to see what new antics he gets to with them.

Summer House is now streaming on Peacock.

