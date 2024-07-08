The Big Picture Throughout the seasons, the roommates of 'Summer House' have thrown various themed parties, which have become memorable moments in the show.

Birthday celebrations, national holidays, and parties with themes like Christmas in July, Welcome to the Jungle, and Close Encounters bring the friends together and solidify the bonds within the friend group season after season.

Drama also emerges in these liquor-fueled romps, although the cast usually manages to squash the beef before any lasting damage is done.

The Summer House cast have had many tumultuous moments over the years. Couples have fought over cheating allegations, late-night hook-ups ending with drama in the house, and potential romances that fizzle out causing division among the group. But compared to other Bravo series, the drama manages to stay surface level as the cast have an incentive to turn the negative towards the positive, since, as Summer House original Kyle Cook once vehemently shouted: "Summer should be fun!"

In the name of fun, the Summer House cast likes to turn up the volume by throwing fantastic theme parties each year. Whether it's a national holiday like the 4th of July, an evening inspired by one of the cast members, or a themed party straight from a set designer's imagination, these events help to keep the summer vibes fun by bringing everyone together. The cast help one another with many aspects of these parties, from planning, to decorating, to the inevitable clean up the next day, ensuring the damage deposit on their rental house is returned. These theme parties tend to unify the group even in times of discord, so here are the best ones the cast of Summer House have thrown over the years, ranked.

10 The 4th of July Party

Each Season

From its humble origins in the first season, which saw the roommates celebrating together with sparklers on the deck of their rental house, to the large house party the holiday has become in recent years, the annual 4th of July party is the official summer kick-off in Summer House. It sets the tone for the season, as the share-house vacation series is meant to be light-hearted but also authentic.

The 4th of July party has also become an easy way to integrate cast members who are new to the group into the Summer House fold. In Season 8, viewers had a palpable response to newcomer West Wilson, whose charisma and flirtation with fan-favorite Ciara Miller got everyone hopeful for a new showmance. Meanwhile, newcomer Jesse Solomon had arrived at the Summer House a bit later than the other roommates, so it took the ladies a little longer to warm up to him at the 4th of July party. He found a way to make his mark, however, by flirting with his independent but totally taken roommate, Paige DeSorbo. Season after season, the 4th of July introduces viewers to what lies ahead for the roommates each summer.

9 A Birthday Hoe-Down

Season 1

Lindsay Hubbard went with a classic theme for her birthday celebration in Season 1 of Summer House. Her summer Hoe-Down party was memorable in many ways, because, as Lindsay reminds us in a confessional interview, if there is one thing she knows how to do, it's plan a party. Lindsay's vision is complete with mandatory costumes, a photo booth, and a surprise visit from her ex-boyfriend Everett Weston. But Carl showing up with girls on his arm amid his situationship with roommate Lauren Wirkus was a moment that certainly stands out as well. It established Carl's pattern of being a romantic huckster, promising romance to an unsuspecting girl, willing to take him at his word, only to find his crippling commitment issues would ensure that he somehow found a way to spectacularly blow up the relationship.

8 Christmas in July

Season 3

Another classic theme in the Summer House was the Season 3 Christmas in July party. This theme party really brought the group together. Paige and her best friend Hannah Berner entered the Summer House this season, initiating their enduring friendship with Amanda Batula. With the confidence and acceptance that Paige brings to her friendships, Amanda really started to feel comfortable letting her personality shine in the group that was traditionally made up of her boyfriend's friends. However, it wasn't all jingle bells and tinsel trees, as Lindsay picked a fight with Paige and viewers were treated to the first of several times when Paige's confidence shut down a rage-spiral with Lindsay and forced an apology from her sometimes frienemy.

7 Rave Goodbye to Summer

Season 4

The Season 4 Labor Day Rave Goodbye to Summer celebration was another theme party that brought the group closer together. Kyle's choice to wear a galaxy colored onesie with kittens splashed all over it even got Hannah to drop her contentious attitude toward her friend's now fiancé, admiring the outfit while admitting, "I take back every bad thing I ever said about you."

Amanda and Hannah had an intervention in their friendship, where Paige guided them through a conversation to hash out the passive-aggressive energy that had surfaced between the ladies over Hannah's choice to continue pursuing Luke Gulbrason. The conversation resolved with a hug and a return to the party, with both ladies resolving to keep their opinions out of each other's relationships and Paige giggling along.

6 RIP Summer

Season 3

In the macabre Season 3 RIP Summer party, the Summer House roommates said goodbye to summer and chose to bury their beef with one another inside a literal casket. Each person wrote down the issue that they wanted to bury after a contentious season. Paige decided to put her irritation with Carl in the casket, burying the fact that he never followed up on asking her on a date, even though their pantry passions left him claiming that he wanted more from their relationship. Kyle and Amanda resolved to put the cheating scandal behind them after Kyle's late-night drunken partying got him into trouble over the first two seasons. This was also the episode where Kyle planned a date with Amanda that required them to leave the RIP party early, so they could come back engaged after a romantic proposal on a rose-covered boat.

5 50 Shades of Summer

Season 6

The 50 Shades of Summer theme party gave viewers the pleasure of Italian heart-throb Andrea Denver in a leather chest harness with no shirt on. Which seems like enough to be said about it, really. Although there was the visual delight of seeing the notoriously attractive cast parade around in black leather while toying with whips and gags.

This theme party was also a significant moment in Amanda and Kyle's relationship, as they were struggling to get on the same page about wedding planning, and Danielle spilled tea to Paige and Danielle that Kyle had been bad-mouthing his bride-to-be while setting up the party. Paige, in turn, filled Amanda in about what her fiancé had been saying behind her back, with the podcaster giving one of her famous girl-gang pep talks.

4 Welcome to the Jungle

Season 7

The Welcome to the Jungle party is memorable for exposing Ciara's talent for putting together a unique costume, with her bright blue avatar outfit and make-up wowing everyone in the group. The most memorable moment in this episode was the fight that emerged between Danielle Olivera and Lindsay, ironically over Danielle's opinion that Lindsay's relationship with Carl was progressing too quickly. Lindsay's icy demeanor lacked any empathy for her friend, seeing Danielle's attempt to discuss the negative aspects of her relationship on camera as an attack rather than a needed intervention. Their relationship has slowly mended over time, but it appears they may not ever recover the level of closeness they once shared.

The friendship shown when Danielle was in need of comfort after the conversation with Lindsay is something that has become a staple feature of the series. Even though the truces seem to only last until the reunion, whenever one of the women in the friend group truly needs a friend to lean on, Paige, Amanda, and Ciara are especially skilled at supporting their friends without judgment.

3 Start Your Engines

Season 8