Amazon’s Prime Video released the first look images of The Summer I Turned Pretty, an upcoming series that adapts Jenny Han’s series of novels of the same name. The show is a coming-of-age story about a girl who falls in love with two brothers, getting herself trapped in the middle of an awkward love triangle.

The first look images focused on the upcoming series' main cast, with Lola Tung taking the role of Isabel "Belly" Conklin, a girl who has to deal with the pains of growing up while she develops a romantic relationship with two boys at the same time. The other two corners of the love triangle are formed by Christopher Briney as Conrad “Connie” Fisher and Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah "Jere" Fisher, two brothers who’ll fight for the love of Belly. The first look images tease the romance between the three teens, as Belly and each of the brothers find themselves alone on a pool, a beach, or riding a bike.

The Summer I Turned Pretty is the second series created by Han and based on her literary work. The author also worked with Netflix to develop the three films inspired by her To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before novels and is currently working on a spinoff set in the same universe called XO Kitty. The Summer I Turned Pretty should adapt the first book of a trilogy written by Han, and if the series proves successful, Prime Video could renew the show for multiple seasons, allowing Han to adapt her work entirely.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED:‌ From ‘Reservation Dogs’ to ‘Sex Education’: 9 Movies & Shows That Showcase Diversity in Coming-of-Age Stories

The Summer I Turned Pretty also stars Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, Alfredo Narciso, and Minnie Mills, with Colin Ferguson and Tom Everett Scott. Original author Han serves as the series showrunner, together with Gabrielle Stanton. Han also wrote the series pilot and serves as executive producer alongside Stanton, Karen Rosenfelt, and Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen, and Nne Ebong for wiip. The series is a co-production of Amazon Studios and wiip.

There’s still no release date for The Summer I Turned Pretty. In the meantime, check out the first look images below.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Summer I Turned Pretty:

The Summer I Turned Pretty is a multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship. It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer.

'Marvelous and the Black Hole' Trailer Reveals a Sweet and Unique Coming-of-Age Story

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Marco Vito Oddo (1202 Articles Published) Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and game designer. Passionate about superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he writes for Collider and develops games for Mother's Touch Games. More From Marco Vito Oddo