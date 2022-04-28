If you were a fan of the Netflix adaptation of Jenny Han’s best-selling YA series, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, and are looking for your next drama-filled coming-of-age love story, Prime Video has you covered. Not only has the streamer revealed a release date for their previously announced on-screen series adaptation of Han’s The Summer I Turned Pretty, but they’re also gracing us with a poster featuring its main characters.

Hitting Amazon’s streaming service on June 17, the first installment in the Summer series will tell the tale of several young friends as they navigate their way through adolescence. Focusing on its protagonist, Belly (Lola Tung), The Summer I Turned Pretty will see her going on a yearly vacation to her family’s beach house. There, she reunites with her friends Susannah (Rachel Blanchard), Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), and Conrad (Christopher Briney). Throughout the years, Belly’s relationship with Jeremiah and Conrad (who are brothers), has shifted and seen many changes — from best friends to family, and now to romance. This year, as hormones rage, Belly will find herself in a love triangle with Jeremiah and Conrad, unable to decide which young man will win her affections.

The key image released today reveals a sprawling beach house with a crystal clear blue pool in the foreground. Posed in the pool, Tung’s Belly looks knowingly into the camera. Behind her, Jeremiah and Conrad strike very different poses with Conrad giving us a flair for the dramatic and Jeremiah displaying an easy-going, fun persona.

Also starring in the soon-to-be series is Jackie Chung, Sean Kaufman, Alfredo Narciso, Minnie Mills, Colin Ferguson, and Tom Everett Scott. The release date and poster come hot on the heels of the recent announcement that Han signed an overall deal with Amazon, which will not only see The Summer I Turned Pretty come to life but also several other to-be-announced projects. Han serves the series as a co-showrunner with Gabrielle Stanton. The two will also executive produce alongside Karen Rosenfelt and wiip’s Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen, and Nne Ebong.

You can see the romance begin to take shape in The Summer I Turned Pretty’s poster before the series premieres on Prime Video June 17.

Here’s the synopsis:

The Summer I Turned Pretty is a multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship. It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer.

