Editor's note: The following contains The Summer I Turned Pretty spoilers.Summer loving happened so fast for Belly (Lola Tung) in The Summer I Turned Pretty. As she undergoes a coming-of-age phase, she develops friendships and kick-starts a couple flings during her vacation getaway at Cousin's Beach. The series based on Jenny Han's book trilogy is the latest teen drama to make viewers go wild on socials. Combining the perfect recipe of a love triangle, the debutant season, and an appealing soundtrack, the Amazon Prime original is entertaining and easy to binge. Given that the show has been officially renewed for Season 2 (even before Season 1's release), there were many storylines in this first chapter that were left in the open and could probably resurface in the near future.

Here is a brief overview of all the questions that come to mind after Season 1's finale, as well as what can happen to the beloved characters in the following season.

Is Belly In A Relationship With Jeremiah Or Conrad?

Although Belly was determined to leave her obsession for Conrad (Christopher Briney) aside and try something new with his younger brother Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), the ending made viewers confused as to her decision. Given that Jeremiah left her on the dance floor without a partner at the debutant ball, Conrad stepped in and swept her off her feet once again. Despite the evident connection between both of them, Belly didn't end things with Jeremiah. By the final scene in Season 1, viewers witness Belly and Conrad sitting at the beach having a candid conversation about their feelings. After Conrad apologizes for the way he was treating her throughout the summer, they finally share a kiss. The problem is, that same kiss might've made the whole love triangle more complicated. At the end of the day, someone will end up hurt and there will be a guaranteed tension amongst the brothers. After all, both Jeremiah and Conrad are interested in Belly and will do whatever it takes to win her heart.

Will Susannah Follow Through With The Cancer Treatment?

Image via Amazon Prime Video

Earlier in the series, Susannah (Rachel Blanchard) and Laurel (Jackie Chung) chatted about the return of Susannah's cancer diagnosis. Since her previous cancer treatment wasn't successful, she has accepted the fact that she will die in the coming months. As a last wish before she passes away, Susannah tells Laurel to not tell the kids about her medical condition and let everyone enjoy their final summer vacation all together. However, once Jeremiah finds out the truth, him and Conrad get the chance to speak candidly about it with Susannah in the couch. Both plea for their mother to reconsider the treatment, in the hopes that she will get cured and spend more time alongside them. Once reluctant about going for another round of tests and medical care, Susannah announces at the finale that she has made up her mind and will seek help. This leads viewers to question whether or not Susannah will undergo treatment, and most importantly, if she will heal after it. It's possible that one of the main storylines in Season 2 will address her trajectory fighting for her life.

How Will Steven Go To College?

Another character who faced ups and downs in The Summer I Turned Pretty is Steven (Sean Kaufman), Belly's brother. Eyeing an acceptance letter to Princeton, the character tries to raise money through his summer job at a snack shack. All seems well, once Conrad and Jeremiah's father recommends him for a waiter position at the card room inside the clubhouse. There he receives a lot of money through the generous tips from the poker game participants. Given his success in helping some of these players win their rounds, Steven receives an invitation to play a poker game with Liam (Connor Hammond) and other rich kids. However, his plans to double his money for college go down hill once he loses all his savings in one night. Although he is offered his money back at the ball, his pride gets in the way, and he still has no money for college or conditions to afford luxurious dates with Shayla (Minnie Mills).

Will Steven And Shayla Remain A Couple?

Image via Amazon Prime Video

Speaking of Steven and Shayla, the couple has endured some rough moments in Season 1. After they started hooking up at the beginning of summer, Steven cheats on Shayla with Belly's best friend Taylor (Rain Spencer). Once a drunken Belly accidentally reveals this to Shayla, she quickly brushes what happened off her mind after Steven says that he loves her and wants them to be exclusive. Yet, this wasn't the only misstep in their relationship. After Steve loses all his money at the poker game, he almost doesn't get to escort his date to the debutant ball because he can't afford a suit that matches her expensive taste. Although that problem too is solved, these tensions could indicate that there will be even more challenges laying ahead for these two.

Is There A Future For Cleveland And Laurel?

A divorced writer and mother of two, Laurel can't seem to find another love match. Dedicating her attention towards her best friend Susannah and her children, she doesn't have the time to look for ideal suitors. Nevertheless, love does knock at her door when she meets another writer in town named Cleveland (Alfredo Narciso). Although the two don't hit it off at first, they eventually let their guards down and have a steamy romance. Yet, that isn't enough to make their relationship a priority. Given Susannah's medical conditions and her responsibilities taking care of her and her best friend's children, she disregards his request for her to accompany him on a literary festival at Santa Barbara in the fall. Following that conversation, Laurel's ex-husband mentions that the reason why their marriage didn't last was because of her devotion to Susannah. Since she always prioritized her best friend, she never actually put her marriage first. This dialogue between them could maybe lead Laurel to rethink her romantic relationships in the future. Fingers crossed that her and Cleveland will get a chance to end up together.