Season 2 of Prime Video's hit series The Summer I Turned Pretty is on the way, and two new cast members have joined the lineup! The streamer announced that Kyra Sedgwick and Elsie Fisher will appear in recurring roles for the new season. Details about their characters are being kept under wraps for the time being.

Plot details for the upcoming season are still a bit murky. However, Season 1 along with author Jenny Han's existing material gives the show a lot to work with. The first season ended on quite an emotional note, notably with Belly and Steven learning about the return of Susannah's cancer, as well as Susannah confronting the news with Conrad and Jeremiah. Belly also went through quite the romantic rollercoaster in deciding who to be with, eventually ending the season by sharing a kiss with Conrad. Additionally, the show provides more story both to existing characters from the book and new ones created for the show.

Should Season 2 continue to follow the original book trilogy, the second in the series, It's Not Summer Without You, offers plot lines the show could naturally pick up. The book brings readers back to Cousins Beach, but with Susannah's cancer back, everything feels different. Meanwhile, Jeremiah shares that Conrad has gone missing, sending Belly on a journey to find him and make things right. Considering the events of Season 1, Conrad's disappearance especially already has a number of potential catalysts to prompt it.

Image via A24

Based on Han's book of the same name, The Summer I Turned Pretty follows Belly (Lola Tung), who spends every summer at a Cousins Beach with her brother Steven (Sean Kaufman), their mother Laurel (Jackie Tung), and their family friends Susannah (Rachel Blanchard) and her two sons Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Caselengo). This year is different, though, because now, Belly finds herself caught in a love triangle and having to choose between Conrad and Jeremiah, who used to view her as a kid.

The series marks the second page-to-screen adaptation for Han, whose other YA series To All the Boys I've Loved Before received movie adaptations from Netflix. So, fans of Han received quite the treat with the new series. Excitement for The Summer I Turned Pretty was palpable ahead of its debut earlier this summer, and even Prime Video was in on the anticipation as they handed the show its second season renewal before the show even premiered.

The series was developed by Han and Gabrielle Stanton, both of whom served as Season 1 showrunners. Han acts as showrunner for season 2 alongside Sarah Kucserka. They executive produce with Stanton and Wiip's Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen, and Paul Lee. Additional cast includes Alfredo Narciso, Minnie Mills, Colin Ferguson, and Tom Everett Scott.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 does not yet have a release window. Filming is currently underway, so fans may expect the new season sooner rather than later. Season 1 is streaming now on Prime Video. Check out Collider's interview with Tung below: