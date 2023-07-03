Just under two weeks remain until Prime Video's The Summer I Turned Pretty returns for its second season. The YA series is adapted from Jenny Han's book series and follows its protagonist Belly as she soaks in the summer and navigates the highs and lows of romance. Ahead of the Season 2 premiere on July 14, Prime Video released a new clip teasing one of the central relationships.

The clip centers on Belly (Lola Tung) and Conrad (Christopher Briney) as they walk together. While they walk and talk, Conrad wonders who Belly wants to be with, asking if she instead wants to be "with him." He doesn't specify the "him" in question, though it's likely he's referring to his brother Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), whom Belly has also held romantic feelings towards. Regardless, Belly assures Conrad that she wants to be with him, even noting how her crush on him is no secret. Both are flirty through the conversation but don't downplay the topic. Conrad eventually confesses that Belly "is it" for him, but Belly doesn't want to hurt Jeremiah, either.

Belly and Conrad Have a Complicated History

While the clip suggests that things are going relatively well for Conrad and Belly, the pair haven't had an easy road to get there. As viewers already know about Belly, she has long been smitten with the older Fisher brother, ever since she was a young girl. However, Conrad was always just out of reach, whether it be because another girl caught his eye, or he was just being emotionally closed off (which he tends to do). Belly's feelings became more confusing as she began to harbor feelings towards Jeremiah, though it was still always Conrad first and foremost. Heading into Season 2, Belly and Conrad finally addressed their feelings towards each other, but they still have many obstacles ahead.

Image via Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 brings Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah back to Cousins, only this time, the circumstances are more urgent. Following Susannah's (Rachel Blanchard) death, Belly and the boys have drifted apart, and summer isn't the same. When Jeremiah tells Belly that Conrad has gone missing, she springs into action, ready to go help Jeremiah find him. However, when the two return to the beach house, they learn that the house – their biggest shared attachment to Susannah – is up for sale. So, Belly, the brothers, and the others at Cousins band together to protect the house. Meanwhile, Belly must decide what – and who – she desires most.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 premieres its first three episodes on July 14. New episodes will release weekly every Friday on Prime Video. Watch the new clip below: