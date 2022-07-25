This past June, Prime Video saw the release of the coming-of-age romance drama The Summer I Turned Pretty, and it quickly became a hit with audiences. In fact, audiences were so excited about the series that the streamer decided to renew it for Season 2 before the first season even premiered. Now, today, fans have confirmation that Season 2 has begun filming!

The announcement came in the form of a tweet from the official Twitter account for the series. The post reads “and we're rolling on season 2” and is accompanied by a picture of series star Lola Tung behind the scenes with author Jenny Han, who wrote the books the series is based on. The same picture was also posted on the Prime Video Instagram account with the caption “We are back in Cousins Beach! Season 2 is underway.” Filming beginning so soon after the first season premiered is almost too much to handle for fans, whose enthusiasm and excitement can already be seen in the comment section of both posts.

The first season of The Summer I Turned Pretty is based on the 2009 book of the same name from Han. It followed a young girl named “Belly” (Tung) who always spends the summer at a beautiful beach house with her family in the fictional Cousins Beach on Cape Cod. What makes this summer different from all the rest is that she suddenly finds herself the center of attention from a number of boys including the two sons of her mom’s best friend, but what boy will she choose? Season 2 will presumably follow the second book in the series “It’s Not Summer Without You”, which picks up the following summer with even more drama and romance to hook fans.

RELATED: 'The Summer I Turned Pretty': How Does the Series Differ From the Book?

This series is actually not Han’s first time adapting her work, she also wrote To All the Boys I've Loved Before, and its two sequels, which became a fan favorite trilogy of films for Netflix and furthered the careers of stars like Lana Condor and Noah Centineo. However, the author took a more hands-on role on this adaptation as she served as the showrunner of the series. Alongside Tung, The Summer I Turned Pretty stars Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, and Alfredo Narciso.

Season 1 of The Summer I Turned Pretty can be streamed now on Prime Video. Check out the announcement tweet below:

Check out our interview with Han below: