Summer is right around the corner, which means the new season of The Summer I Turned Pretty is too. Based on Jenny Han's bestselling book series, Season 2 premieres on July 14, bringing more warm vibes and romantic drama to viewers. The upcoming season will adapt the second book, It's Not Summer Without You, and Han recently teased a poignant moment from the novel will make its way to the screen: the cocoa scene.

It's Not Summer Without You picks up the summer following the first book. However, it doesn't hold the same fondness as it once did. Something major has happened to Susannah (Rachel Blanchard), and Conrad (Christopher Briney) has gone missing. So, his brother Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) enlists Belly's (Lola Tung) help to find him. During their search, Belly recalls a sweet moment when she and Conrad enjoyed cocoa at the beach house. It's one of the handful of fond memories Belly holds before everything took a sour turn -- in the show as well as the books.

As part of Entertainment Weekly's summer preview, Han assured that the cocoa scene would remain in the adaptation, and it would hardly change from the book. When speaking to EW, Han shared that she wants to keep important scenes in the adaptation, saying she "want[s] to deliver on those promises for certain specific scenes, and this is one of those scenes that I wanted to give to the fans." Additionally, Han wanted to give more power to Belly: "She's the one in control of the whole scene and Conrad's following her lead." Han also teases the scene is accompanied by a fitting song choice, though what song remains a secret for now.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2 Episode Titles Hint at Romantic Troubles for Belly

What Else to Expect From The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2

When Season 1 ended, everyone received some pretty hefty and heartbreaking news about Susannah, who battles cancer. Belly also seemingly chooses Conrad in the final minutes, though she still harbors some feelings for Jeremiah. Season 2 will pick up from both threads as Belly and Jeremiah head on their search. Everyone will also still contend with Susannah's cancer, though it's unclear if the season will take the same approach as the book. As already teased by the cocoa scene, viewers may expect a decent number of flashbacks as Conrad and Belly's relationship unfolds, and other pivotal moments are revealed.

Along with the aforementioned cast, the show stars Jackie Tung, Sean Kaufman, Alfredo Narciso, Minnie Mills, Colin Ferguson, Tom Everett Scott, Kyra Sedgwick, and Elsie Fisher.The Summer I Turned Pretty returns with the first three episodes of Season 2 on July 14. The remaining episodes will release weekly on Wednesdays until the season finale on August 18. Revisit our interview with Han about the series below: