One way to tell if a new series will be a hit is if the studio backing it picks it up for a second season before the arrival of the first. Such is the case for the highly anticipated Prime Video series, The Summer I Turned Pretty, which doesn’t hit the platform until June 17, but has been revealed to be receiving a Season 2 renewal. And really, it’s no surprise as to why Prime Video has made this move. The project is based on the Jenny Han Young Adult romance book series of the same name which quickly became a bestseller when the first book dropped back in 2009. If the success of Han’s on-page publications is any indication, Prime Video is in for a massive drive-up in viewership when the show’s first season hits the airwaves.

The premiere season will follow the life of Belly (Lola Tung), who is gearing up to spend another summer at her family’s beach house. It’s there that she’ll be reunited with her longtime friends and current crushes, Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) and Conrad (Christopher Briney). The two, who are brothers, have been close with Belly since the three were kids, but this summer things begin to heat up. Soon, Belly finds herself engulfed in a complicated love triangle with the two which leads them all on a journey of self-discovery. The second season, which will be based on Han’s follow-up book in the series, It’s Not Summer Without You, will take place the following summer. A continuation of the first book, the novel deals with the drama and fallout of the previous summer. There’s a lot that takes place, but we don’t want to spoil any of it for you!

Obviously thrilled that her story was already renewed for a second season, Han commented that from the moment the Summer series was given the green light, she knew that production would “need more than one season to honor the story we are telling.” Grateful for that opportunity, Han went on to say, “To receive a second season pick up ahead of the premiere of Season 1 is beyond my wildest dreams.” Continuing on, she commented about how she greatly appreciated Amazon’s “amazing vote of confidence in our show” and her excitement to “bring our incredible team back together to tell the next chapter in our story.”

Image via Prime Video

Han will serve Season 2 as showrunner alongside Sarah Kucserka. The two will also executive produce with Karen Rosenfelt, Gabrielle Stanton, and wiip’s Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen, and Paul Lee.

Whether you’re a longtime fan of Han’s series or new to the world of The Summer I Turned Pretty, the show’s first season won’t be one to miss. The perfect teenage summer romantic drama will hit Prime Video on June 17. At this time, no release date for the second season has been revealed, but stay tuned to Collider for more information as it becomes available.