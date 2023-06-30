Summer is finally here, and with it comes another season of hit YA romance series The Summer I Turned Pretty. The second season heads back to Cousins, this time with some major changes. Ahead of the Season 2 premiere on July 14, Prime Video released the official season trailer -- with an extra surprise included.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 sees Belly (Lola Tung) heading back to Cousins Beach for the summer. However, it's not all sunshine this time around. For starters, Susannah's (Rachel Blanchard) cancer is back, and the decision of Conrad (Christopher Briney) or Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) pulls Belly's hearts in different directions. To add to it, she, Jeremiah, and Conrad learn that an unexpected visitor is trying to sell the beloved beach house. So, Belly, the brothers, and the rest of the Cousins crew must work together to stop the sale, and Belly must "decide once and for all where her heart lies."

The trailer begins with Belly fondly reminiscing on last summer, paired with Taylor Swift's "august" as Belly narrates. It doesn't take long for the tone to shift, as Belly reveals that Susannah has sadly died, and she and the boys aren't as close as they used to be. Still, when Jeremiah calls about Conrad, Belly is quick to offer help. But her welcome isn't a warm one, as everyone seems to be upset with her. Through everything, Belly maintains hope that they can get back that Cousins summer feeling as she rallies everyone to protect the house. It also seems that Kyra Sedgwick's character -- who has been quite the mystery thus far -- may likely be related to Susannah.

Image via Prime Video

"Back to December (Taylor's Version)" Got Its First Reveal

In true Summer I Turned Pretty fashion, the trailer wouldn't be complete without a double dose of Taylor Swift, including the first official reveal of her upcoming re-release for "Back to December (Taylor's Version)." The exclusive first listen came as a welcome surprise for fans when the trailer dropped during the show's world premiere event on June 29. Within the trailer, the song ushers in an uplifting feeling, complete with a montage. It is part of the forthcoming release of Swift's Speak Now (Taylor's Version) album.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 is showrun and executive produced by author Jenny Han and Sarah Kucserka. Other executive producers include Karen Rosenfelt, Gabrielle Stanton, and wiip's Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen, and Paul Lee. The series is an Amazon Studios and wiip co-production. Additional cast includes Jackie Chung as Belly's mother Laurel, Sean Kaufman as Belly's brother Steven, David Iacono as Cam, and Elsie Fisher as Sky, among others.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 premieres its first three episodes on July 14, with subsequent episodes releasing weekly on Fridays. Watch the trailer below: