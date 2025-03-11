For fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty, the series based on one of the novels from Jenny Han’s book trilogy, the past week has been anything but. The beloved Prime Video series has been out of coming-of-age action since August 2023, with fans desperately waiting for updates on the pending third season. 18 months later, viewers finally got an update, but not the one they were hoping for. It was officially announced by Amazon that The Summer I Turned Pretty would return for 11 episodes in July 2025, and that this third season would be its last.

Whether from mourning the loss of their favorite series and wanting to honor its legacy or simply reminding themselves of what happened before, ready for the arrival of Season 3, it seems the recent announcement has encouraged millions to head back to Prime Video and watch previous episodes of the series. Because of this, The Summer I Turned Pretty has officially re-entered Prime Video's top 10 television rankings in the US as of Monday, March 10, 2025, despite no new episodes having been released for a year-and-a-half.

Although the news of the show's cancellation is sad, those tears must be wiped away as preparations begin for another Summer of Turning Pretty. With a 75% critical score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, and with Season 2's "certified fresh" 86% outperforming Season 1's 64%, the trajectory of this show's quality will hopefully rise once again for Season 3, as showrunners Han, Gabrielle Stanton, and Sarah Kucserka look to see their passion project out with a bang.

Lola Tung Has Now Joined Another 'Summer' Franchise