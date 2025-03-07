It looks like The Summer I Turned Pretty is all set to wind up after its third installment — and rightly so because each installment of the show draws from one of the novels from Jenny Han’s book trilogy. The final installment of the show, The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, therefore, will premiere in July 2025 and will have a total of 11 episodes. The exact release date, however, is not yet unveiled.

It was already previously announced that the show would be back for another installment, but Prime Video has recently made it official that this is going to be the final season of the show. There’s also a new teaser art for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 featuring Lola Tung (Belly), donning a beautiful yellow dress, with a text at the bottom that says, “We’ll Always Have Summer.”

Based on Han’s bestselling novel, The Summer I Turned Pretty is a summer-based coming-of-age story following Isabel “Belly” Conklin (Tung) as she spends her annual family vacation at Cousins Beach. Across the warm, sun-drenched months, Belly finds herself at the heart of a love triangle with brothers Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). By the end of Season 2, Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah band together to save Susannah’s beach house from being sold by Aunt Julia (Kyra Sedgwick). The deal, however, ultimately falls through, and the kids retain the cherished home. The upcoming season, therefore, will likely allow viewers to make sense of Belly’s evolving feelings, and how the trio navigates life post-high school.

