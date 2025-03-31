The weather is finally starting to get warmer, which means another summer of love is upon us. It's going to be an even steamier one since, after a year off, The Summer I Turned Pretty is returning for its third and final season. The series based on Jenny Han’s popular book series of the same name has been a huge hit for Amazon Prime Video. Now, after it was announced earlier this month that Season 3 would indeed be the last for TV’s favorite love triangle, hopeless romantics have finally gotten their first look at Belly’s heart-filled swan song.

Thanks to Entertainment Weekly, a batch of images has been released for fans to go head-over-heels for. Most of them feature Lola Tung’s Belly with Jeremiah, played once again by Gavin Casalegno. Belly chose him over his brother, Christopher Briney’s Conrad, at the end of Season 2. The pair is seen all lovey-dovey in multiple shots, but they’re not the only couple making moves in the upcoming season. Belly's brother Steven, played by Sean Kaufman, and her best friend, Rain Spencer’s Taylor, are also seen closer than ever. Conrad, on the other hand, looks to be doing his best to move on from Belly. Han told EW, "We know that he went to Stanford, and so he's continuing on his journey to become a doctor, as you can see from that white coat. I think people won't be surprised to see that." With that said, love always has a funny way of eating away at our hearts.

A Time Jump & a More Mature Love Triangle