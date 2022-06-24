Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Season 1 of The Summer I Turned Pretty.The 2009 hit novel of the same name by Jenny Han has been turned into a series on Prime Video. The first season consisted of 7 episodes on June 8th. Thankfully, the series has already been renewed because there are a bunch of unanswered questions that we were left with at the end of Season 1. One of the biggest plot points of the first season is the love triangle between Belly (Lola Tung) and brothers Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). Let’s examine who is the better choice for her.

The soon-to-be 16-year-old Belly is pumped to spend the summer in Cousins Beach, as she has done every summer since she’s been born. Her mother Laurel (Jackie Chung) and Susannah (Rachel Blanchard) have been best friends since college and every summer Susannah invites Laurel, and her kids, Belly and Steven (Sean Kaufman) to spend the summer at her giant beach house. Susannah’s two sons, Conrad and Jeremiah have grown up and been best friends with Steven and Belly since they were babies. Unbeknownst to (nearly) everyone, Susannah has terminal cancer and wants to enjoy one last summer with her favorite group of people.

This summer, the dynamic has changed a bit. They have all grown into teenagers and as the title suggests, Belly isn’t a little girl anymore. Conrad and Jeremiah immediately take notice. Steven has started seeing one of the local girls in town, Shayla (Minnie Mills), and when Belly arrives she immediately starts dating Cam (David Iacono) a local boy she met at a Latin convention years ago. Conrad is seeing Nicole (Summer Madison) even if it seems to mean more to Nicole than to Conrad. And Jeremiah is pretty much open to seeing anyone. After a few weeks at the beach house, Belly finds herself in a bit of a love triangle with the two brothers. Conrad and Jeremiah are very different and Belly is attracted to them for different reasons. So how can she choose?

Conrad

Belly has had a major crush on Conrad since she was little. How could she not? He is handsome, sweet, and caring, and Belly finds him irresistible. He has always found a way to include her with the boys even when the others would tend to forget about her. Now, at 17, Conrad has entered his brooding phase. To be fair, he did discover his mom’s illness and doesn’t feel like he has anyone to talk to, but he clearly doesn’t know how to handle his emotions, as he is consistently mean to Belly. Why? We’re really not sure. She doesn’t do anything wrong, she just winds up being his emotional punching bag for all the stress he is keeping inside. He also seems to be going through a tough time with his father and his future, more than likely all tied in with the knowledge of his mother’s illness.

Suffice to say, he is going through a lot and instead of leaning on Belly, he chooses to push her away and in some cases, intentionally hurt her. It is clear he is well aware of her feelings for him and even if he does reciprocate them, he is careless with her heart. When Belly turns 16, as she does every summer at the Beach House, he buys her a sweet infinity necklace, a signal to a shared memory of theirs, but chooses to not give it to her and tells her he forgot her birthday. Hurting her is easier than showing vulnerability which is always a red flag. He only confesses his true feelings after he realizes she has started dating his brother. The bad boy with the heart of gold is a tempting trope for Belly (and us, as the audience), but in the long run, it’s a bad choice.

Jeremiah

Jeremiah spends a lot of time with Belly and the more time together. The more time he spends with her, the more he realizes he has feelings for her that go beyond friendship. He admits to her that she is his best friend, but he wants more. Even though Belly is still crushing on Conrad, the option of Jeremiah is right in front of her, and she is more than intrigued. Jeremiah always puts Belly first, no matter what. If she needs him, he is there, no questions asked. He knows he is fighting an uphill battle since he, and everyone else (including Conrad), knows of Belly’s lifelong crush on Conrad. However, he believes that he is the one that can properly care for her and be what she needs.

Belly’s best friend Taylor (Rain Spencer) shows up to visit and is firmly on Team Jeremiah and makes sure he knows it. She does everything in her power to push Belly into his arms. He may get written off as the safe choice or second best, but is he? Or is he the kind of guy that every girl dreams of and yet ignores when presented with the option? Jeremiah seems like he’s always second best at everything, even when it comes to finding out the news about his mom, he is the last to know. Still, this never compromises his positive attitude and upbeat nature. Jeremiah is the kind of guy that every girl deserves. He is sensitive, open to sharing his feelings, and will treat everyone with respect. And yet, they’re always the guys that get left behind. At the end of the day, we all know Belly is going to choose Conrad. Because when you’re 16 you go with your heart. But we can always hope that the Jeremiahs of the world get their due.