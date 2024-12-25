“Even serial killers have to live next to somebody” is the hook Summer of 84 uses to draw us in, as the inquisitive Davey (Graham Verchere) rides along his neighborhood on a bicycle, enigmatically gazing at cookie-cutter lawns and their toothy-grinned residents. Unfortunately for this serial killer mystery, works like Rear Window and its countless homages/parodies have already beat to death the idea of staring into your neighbors' windows with binoculars and suspecting them of doing unsavory acts behind closed doors. But just because Summer of 84's intended hook doesn't reel us in, doesn't mean you should pass over it. What actually makes this film exciting is that it feeds us a sweet (albeit slightly twisted) ‘80s childhood fantasy then crushes it with stark realism.

'Summer of 84' Creates a '80s Childhood Fantasy

The mystery horror follows a group of 15-year-old boys who are goaded into investigating their neighbor by Davey, believing that the neighbor, an oddball cop, may be the serial killer that is targeting their demographic in the area. The set-up of the four boys who readily embark on their friend's adventure (only showing the minimal obligatory resistance in the beginning) already evokes the whimsy of a teenage boy's dream. It is reminiscent of team-ups in It or Stranger Things, where the main teenagers find the fate of their town in their hands, initially eager to claim the crown of the hero.

The dynamics of the group follow suit, with the devout conspiracy theorist Davey, the black-clad, misfit Eats (Judah Lewis, known for The Babysitter films) always ready with a sarcastic comment, the loyal Woody (Caleb Emery) who doggedly goes along with everything and the hyper-intelligent Curtis (Cory Gruter Andrew) who needles out the flaws in plans. Despite the banter that never veers into too cruel, they all have some variation of a difficult home life and keep their doors open to each other.

Related This Forgotten ’80s Horror Is the Most Underrated Slasher Movie It may not be the most original slasher, but it's an early forbearer that perfected the tropes so prevalent in '80s horror.

Alongside the ultimate friendship group is the timeless trope of Davey having a crush on his older, conventionally attractive former babysitter, Nikki (Tiera Skovbye). This childhood fantasy is made more fanciful by the fact that Nikki shows reciprocal interest in the young boy. Though, objectively, this feels fairly creepy, the romantic subplot reinforces the fact that we are viewing the events through a childish lens. This innocence translates to the group's excited attitude towards hunting down a serial killer. The gravity of the situation hasn't hit them yet, and as such, they perceive it as a heroic adventure — an activity to do over summer.

This fantasy is combined with the nostalgia of the '80s; synth-filled, eclectic soundtracks frequently appearing throughout the Summer of 84, made eerie and frantic when paired with the boys' investigation. Sepia tones surround the frames of the film, with visuals of Davey delivering mail by bike or finding a missing person's poster on a milk carton emphasizing the retro feel. Their version of hide-and-seek is also referred to as "manhunt," a reference to the influential 1986 film Manhunter which popularized using profiling to hunt down serial killers in the media, vaguely relating to the boy's own use of profiling.

Realism Destroys the Nostalgic Atmosphere in 'Summer of 84'

Close

When the ethereal, vintage hues turn into dim lighting and cold shades of stark realism, it is devastating. Every aspect of Davey's carefully curated fantasy is impacted, from his perspective of solving cases, his friendship group, and his romance. Summer of 84 uses this drastic shift as a sobering hit of reality that is often involved in a coming-of-age tale, where the teenage protagonist is exposed to the darker side of the world. On an intimate level, we empathize with Davey's newfound awareness, particularly as the final resounding notes of the film that are drenched in bitter sadness and paranoia also leave us feeling haunted.

But there is also underlying commentary around today's social environment, specifically on our and the media's attitudes towards the past and serial killers. Recently, the '80s has become a popular era to set films and shows in, where it has been heavily idolized for its fashion trends and pop culture. Golden Age syndrome (discussed holistically in Midnight in Paris) is ripe in this regard and is also constructed through Davey's fantasy in the Summer of 84, but when the movie strips the whimsy away, it also reminds us that the '80s was a prolific time for serial killers. The '80s may have had boomboxes and Pac-man, but it also had murderers running amok — by acknowledging this, the film exposes the fallacy of this nostalgic mindset.

Winding down to this bitter reality after the films' dream-like sequences also reflects the romanticization of true crime. "Thrills" and "exciting details" of a serial killer’s modus operandi are stripped to its true atrocity, especially as the film's villain's lingering threat reveals how genuinely psychopathic they are, as he inflicts merciless psychological pain. By tapping into childhood fantasies and a seemingly golden era, Summer of 84 turns the mirror towards us and the media, attacking our romanticization of serial killers with the weapon of realism.

Summer of 84 is available to rent or buy on Apple TV+ in the U.S.

WATCH ON APPLE TV+