The Big Picture Spike Lee captures the horror of the Son of Sam in Summer of Sam without glorifying the killer.

The film showcases New York City as a character embodying self-destruction and fear.

Summer of Sam is Spike Lee's cynical yet audacious and unhinged take on the chaotic summer of 1977.

Spike Lee's relationship with New York City, while iconic, is a love-hate bond. The writer-director embodies the "Love and Hate" brass knuckles worn by Radio Raheem in his opus, Do The Right Thing. On one hand, New York is a melting pot of character and culture that has inspired some of the finest works of art in history. On the other hand, the city is cramped, everything is expensive, and the summer heat can drive you to near insanity. Throw in a serial killer running loose on the streets, and you've got yourself a city on the brink of self-destruction. Indeed, there was a moment in history when a mass murderer, David Berkowitz, known in the press as the Son of Sam, terrorized the Bronx during one of the hottest summers on record. Lee captures this manic and paranoid time in Summer of Sam, a film illustrating the harrowing dread of a serial killer without following the perspective of the titular serial killer. It's also the most audacious and unhinged Spike Lee joint to date.

Summer of Sam Spike Lee's take on the "Son of Sam" murders in New York City during the summer of 1977 centering on the residents of an Italian-American Northeast Bronx neighborhood who live in fear and distrust of one another. Run Time 142 minutes Director Spike Lee Release Date July 2, 1999 Actors John Leguizamo, Adrien Brody, Mira Sorvino, Jennifer Esposito, Anthony LaPaglia

Spike Lee's Bold Take on the Summer of 1977 in 'Summer of Sam'

In the summer of 1977, when Spike Lee was a young man, New York City experienced a record-setting heatwave. A widespread power outage blacked out the city for days. The New York Yankees were the best team in baseball, led by superstar Reggie Jackson. David Berkowitz killed 6 people, causing a police manhunt throughout the city, as the Son of Sam left letters to the police, while the press glorified his killing spree. This is not exactly the sweet and affectionate coming-of-age story that most directors aim for, but Lee, who proudly displays New York for all its beauty and flaws, wouldn't have it any other way. Throughout his career, Lee has excelled at characterizing his home city. In Summer of Sam, the city embodies the fear of having a murderer lurking in your neighborhood. Centered around a deep ensemble cast of Italian-American characters in The Bronx, the 1999 film primarily focuses on Vinny (John Leguizamo), a hairdresser, and his friend, Ritchie (Adrien Brody), who recently returned from Great Britain, now immersed in the punk rock scene with punk-style hair and affecting a British accent. The cast also includes Mira Sorvino, Jennifer Esposito, Michael Rispoli, Bebe Neuwirth, and Michael Imperioli, who was also a writer on the film.

For those expecting a grisly and unflinching docu-drama about a notorious serial killer akin to the Dahmer miniseries on Netflix, look elsewhere. By focusing on the eclectic environment of The Bronx, Lee not only avoids glorifying Berkowitz and his crimes, but he also underlines the horror inflicted upon a major metropolitan area. Regardless, Summer of Sam was met with controversy upon release, with local New York outlets condemning Lee for glorifying the killer and crafting a stereotypical image of Italian Americans. In a must-watch interview, Lee went on the offensive with Charlie Rose, arguing his film is not insensitive to Berkowitz's victims, but rather, it portrays how Berkowitz's killing spree was an "evil cloud" hovering over the story. Lee's films always contain nuance, but press outlets, time and time again, chose to vilify him for being outspoken and a bold visionary.

New York City Unravels Amid the Heat and Serial Murders in 'Summer of Sam'

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Summer of Sam is a cousin of Do the Right Thing in that they both capture the suffocating intensity of life in a vibrant New York neighborhood, presenting the disparate environments of the Rat Pack-like nightclub and punk rock scenes. The city, always cramped, congested, and running at full throttle, is a heat sink. Its summers are notorious for unbearably high temperatures, and Lee uses the heat as an inescapable force. Sweat can be practically seen pouring off the screen as characters confront each other in suspicion that they are leading a secret life as the Son of Sam. Lee's visual panache complements his unfettered social commentary, as he uses striking colors to express mood as well as any filmmaker. With Summer of Sam, he, along with renowned cinematographer Ellen Kuras, uses darkness and shadows to channel psychological horror. Due to the omnipresent fear of the Son of Sam, the city is empty at night. The desolate streets act as an eerie void in the usually bustling city. When the city experiences a blackout, these New Yorkers feel like they've been transported into the underworld. During a montage scored by "Baba O'Riley", one of Berkowitz's murders is shown with a spotlight from the sky tracking the victim's body as it inhales bullets and lies on the ground. Lee's sharp formalism undermines any vestige of reality.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Despite the ample number of characters in Summer of Sam, there is not one hero. Hampered by extreme paranoia and exhaustion, they are more or less lambs to the slaughter, helpless to defend themselves against the ominous killer. Vinny, unfaithful to his wife, Dionna (Sorvino), hypocritically reprimands her for cheating on him. Although he lacks romantic integrity, Vinny clings to religion upon learning that a slain couple was adjacent to where he parked outside a club. He receives this stroke of good fortune as a sign from God, sparing him from being a victim of the Son of Sam. Lee interprets this incongruous behavior as a symptom of the psychological chaos caused by the killing spree. Joey T (Rispoli) and his gang run a street-level investigation into the identity of the killer. Disgusted by Ritchie's sudden cultural shift, regarding him as a "freak," he slowly turns on him. Lee, a New Yorker until the day he dies, cannot fully disavow his characters, as exuberant personalities are the lifeblood of the area. However, the film demonstrates that, because of the prideful nature of its inhabitants, New York is always on the brink of self-destruction, regardless of the presence of a serial killer.

Spike Lee's Filmmaking is at Its Most Cynical in 'Summer of Sam'

Close

While Summer of Sam belongs to the passionate spirit of New York, never has Lee's writing and direction been so cynical. The aforementioned "Baba O'Riley" montage is an arresting sequence that draws the viewer into this milieu while also exhibiting barbaric hostility in all walks of life, from Joey T and his crew beating potential suspects to Vinny cheering on the Bronx Bombers. Todd McCarthy of Variety cited Summer of Sam as Lee's foray into Martin Scorsese territory, and this intoxicating montage would make his fellow New York filmmaker proud. From its unrestrained visual language to its onslaught of profanity, sex, and violence, Summer of Sam is pure vulgar auteurism. Sexual panic looms over the characters, as by the film's explosive climax, they have adopted the behavior of the titular serial killer. Feeling exhausted by the gratuitous display of obscene content is understandable, but Lee, who lived through this time (he talks about walking around the neighborhood shooting documentary footage in the Charlie Rose interview), recognized that a sane and noble portrait of the neighborhood would be disingenuous.

When watching Summer of Sam, it's a miracle that New York City stayed afloat amid the Son of Sam hysteria. The only thing crazier than the film itself is that it was released by the Walt Disney Company (through their Touchstone label) in July, sharing theater space with The Phantom Menace and Wild Wild West. Spike Lee, one of the most accomplished and influential directors of his generation, is incapable of playing it safe. Summer of Sam is his biggest artistic swing. If he ever tries to swing harder for the fences, he'll probably injure himself.

Summer of Sam is available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Watch on Paramount+