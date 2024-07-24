Every four years, audiences from all around the globe tune into the sports event to end all sports events - the Olympics. Dozens of countries and hundreds of athletes compete for an audience of millions in several of the toughest competitions that athletics has to offer. These athletes represent the best of the best in the world, and to compete in such a prestigious celebration is one of the highest honors a person can receive.

The nation that has the privilege of hosting the long-running event in 2024 is Paris, France. In the coming weeks, the Eiffel Tower will be in full view of the historic event's many athletic celebrations. The upcoming Olympics season is set to continue the nation's reputation for being a sign of global unity, which, given the hectic state of current events in the world today, is maybe something the world needs right now. Are the upcoming festivities available to watch and stream online? Read below to find out when, where, and how you can watch the 2024 Summer Olympic Games.

Are the 2024 Summer Olympic Games Premiering on TV?

Television providers nationwide will be televising the various games of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games. The cable/live-television provider will depend on your country of residence. As for the United States, NBC will once again be overseeing the distribution of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games' coverage. This will be the case for NBC's wide variety of channels, including NBC main, USA, the E! Network, Telemundo, NBC Universo, and more. However, not every event will be screened on cable and live-television, as some will be airing exclusively on digital and streaming.

Are the 2024 Summer Olympic Games Streaming?

Along with NBC's television coverage, the 2024 Summer Olympic Games will also be available to stream online. As one might expect, the rights to stream the games are also in NBCUniversal's hands, with Peacock being the exclusive place to stream the anticipated event. Unfortunately, Peacock did recently jack up the price of the service right before the games are about to take place.

Peacock currently has two subscription plans available: Premium and Premium Plus. They can be charged as a monthly subscription or as an annual one, with the latter giving you a twelve-month subscription for the price of ten. For a full breakdown of each of Peacock's plans, including its features and cost, refer to the table below:

Subscription Plan Features Cost Premium Peacock's entire catalog of movies, shows, and sports

Access to exclusive originals and NBCUniversal theatrical films months after they premiere

Live sports and special events

Ongoing shows from NBC and Bravo

Over 50 live-television channels

Limited ads $7.99 per month

$79.99 per year Premium Plus Peacock's entire catalog of movies, shows, and sports

Access to exclusive originals and NBCUniversal theatrical films months after they premiere

Live sports and special events

Ongoing shows from NBC and Bravo

Over 50 live-television channels

No ads (with some exceptions)

Select downloadable titles for offline use

Access to local NBC channel $13.99 per month

$139.99 per year

Events that do not make it onto NBC's channel coverage will be available to stream live on Peacock. Be sure to consult NBC's official schedule for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games by clicking here.

Are the 2024 Olympic Games Playing in Theaters?

For the first time in history, IMAX will be partnering with the Olympic Games to stream the opening ceremony Watching one of the world's biggest celebrations from the comfort of home is nice and all, but the chance of seeing it on the biggest screens around is more than worthwhile. The opening ceremony for the 2024 Olympic Games will be playing in select IMAX theaters during the duration of the event. To see which theaters will be participating in the event and to buy your tickets in advance, use the following links to Fandango.

Additionally, AMC Theatres is also partnering with the Olympics to bring select events to their own screens. Again, this only applies to select theaters, so be sure to refer to Fandango to plan accordingly.

When are the Opening and Closing Ceremonies for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games?

While the first events of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games technically begin on Wednesday, July 24th, the world-famous opening ceremony for the event will take place two days later, on Friday, July 26th, at 7:30 PM Pacific Time. The opening ceremonies are an incredibly important institution to the Olympic games, and not just because of the famous lighting of the Olympic brazier that takes place every year. The elaborate showcase is a representation of what makes locales like Paris so special, encapsulating all the best elements of a highly influential culture.

Another event of extreme importance at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games (apart from the actual games themselves) is the closing ceremony. This one will take place on the very last day of the Olympics on Sunday, August 11th, at 12:00 PM Pacific Time. As is tradition for the closing ceremonies of the Olympics, the closing ceremony also represents the passing of the torch to the next nation that will be hosting the event. The 2028 Summer Olympics already have a set location, with Los Angeles in the United States set to become the stage for the international spectacle. This marks the first time the Summer Olympics will be hosted by the US since 1996.

What Sports are Included in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games?

Dozens of sporting events will be included in upcoming events, with almost too many to count. The best athletes from across the globe will be competing, making it the event to watch for any fan of any particular sport. Here is the full list of sporting events that will be present starting July 24th.