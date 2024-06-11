The summer romance genre is a form of yearning escapism where audiences turn to daydream about love stories and epic romances not often found outside the silver screen. Formulaic, these films feature whirlwind relationships peaking just before hammering home the best use of a third-act breakup and ultimately either allowing love to conquer all or letting the audience down gently. They are tear-jerkers and coming-of-age tales, oftentimes paralleling multiple romances all against the backdrop of those three glorious months of summer vacation.

While thought-provoking and emotional, summer romance movies are also entertainingly melodramatic and stereotypical, but that's what makes them well-rounded and enjoyable. They teach lessons of the heart and identity while indulging in butterflies and excitement. Popcorn movies and Oscar-nominated features, the best summer romance movies are the perfect way to end a day in the sun.

10 'My Girl' (1991)

Directed by Howard Zieff

Image Via Columbia Pictures

My Girl is a nostalgic ode to childhood summers and the innocent imagination of love and romance. Vada (Anna Chlumsky) is not a typical 11-year-old girl. Obsessed with death, her widower father (Dan Aykroyd) runs a funeral parlor out of their home and is beginning to fall in for his new employee, Shelly (Jamie Lee Curtis), a makeup artist. Vada navigates rejecting her father’s new romance, understanding her own fantasy of love, and growing up without a mother. Her best friend Thomas (Macaulay Culkin) is faithfully by her side.

This 90s classic explores the wonder of love and loss for a young girl who has yet to understand what it all means. A coming-of-age tale, My Girl stands firmly in the adolescent romance genre with wonderful performances from its young leads and experienced supporting stars.

My Girl Release Date November 27, 1991 Director Howard Zieff Cast Anna Chlumsky , Griffin Dunne Dan Aykroyd , Jamie Lee Curtis , Macaulay Culkin Main Genre Drama

Watch on Tubi

9 'Say Anything' (1989)

Directed by Cameron Crowe

Image via 20th Century Fox

Say Anything is the ultimate rom-com to satiate the uncertainty of love during a time of transition. In a story of opposites attract, Lloyd (John Cusack) is an optimistic underachiever finding himself attracted to the valedictorian, Diane (Ione Skye). Discovering she is just as curious and attracted to him, the pair begin a summer romance made complicated by her overprotective father (John Mahoney). Lloyd and Diane's romance comes at the cusp of a life-changing period, a limbo that falls between graduation and the beginning of the next chapter.

With its iconic boombox scene defining an entire generation, Say Anything is equal parts romance and comedy, fueling just as much heart and soul into both genres. The backdrop of the summer before their lives change is crucial to connecting with audiences who have felt a similar trepidation about high school sweethearts or summer flings that become more than just fun in the sun. Llyod and Diane's plight demonstrates just how strong love can be when its participants are destined for different paths.

Say Anything (1989) A recent high school graduate, with no clear direction for his future, sets his sights on the class valedictorian, sparking an unlikely and heartfelt romance. As they grow closer, they face obstacles from her ambitious plans and her father’s disapproval. The story delves into the poignant journey of young love, the struggles of balancing personal dreams with family expectations, and the transformative power of genuine connection. Release Date April 14, 1989 Director Cameron Crowe Cast John Cusack , Ione Skye , John Mahoney , Lili Taylor , Amy Brooks Main Genre Romance

Watch on Hulu

8 'The Last Song' (2010)

Directed by Julie Anne Robinson

Image via Disney

Ranking among the top adaptations of the popular Nicolas Sparks novels, The Last Song is a formulaic summer romance featuring rebellious teen spirit and pairing it with emotional family ties. Ronnie (Miley Cyrus) isn't thrilled when she's forced to spend the summer with her father (Greg Kinnear); however, the pair share a common bond with their love for music, but that isn't the only love Ronnie finds during her time in the southern beach town, developing a swift romance with Will (Liam Hemsworth).

Setting aside the dramatic conclusion to its leading stars' real-life romance, The Last Song features all the right elements to succeed for melodramatic Sparks readers: a girl who doesn't want to be there falling for the boy who seems too good to be true. While Ronnie nurtures a relationship with Will, she also rekindles a broken bond with her father before tragedy strikes. The backdrop of summer break in a coastal town is cliché but compelling and elevates The Last Song and its tear-jerking moments to another level in the romance genre.

7 'Call Me By Your Name' (2017)

Directed by Luca Guadagnino

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

Summer romances are often the first love and the first heartbreak for many of cinema's favorite characters. Call Me By Your Name is no exception when it comes to doomed relationships established in the heat of summer. Spending the summer of 1983 with his family at their Italian villa, seventeen-year-old Elio (Timothée Chalamet) falls for his father's older research assistant, Oliver (Armie Hammer). This critically acclaimed love story blends a coming-of-age story with the burdens of unsustainable relationships.

An emotional feature, Call Me By Your Name sets viewers up for heartbreak alongside Elio with its historically romanticized location, themes of self-discovery, and devastation as the relationship rightfully slips through his fingers. The Oscar-winning film is a stand-out among other summer romance tales for stepping outside of the stereotypical genre elements while also elevating them to the next level.

6 'Mystic Pizza' (1988)

Directed by Donald Petrie

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios

Almost every viewer can relate to having a summer job and yearning for a romance to add a little flavor to the mix. Mystic Pizza is exactly that daydream for three waitresses, Daisy Araujo (Julia Roberts), Kat (Annabeth Gish), and Jojo (Lili Taylor), as they spend their summer after high school working at a pizza parlor in a town called Mystic. The trio share dreams of love, adventure, and small-town escape as they diverge into their own coming-of-age stories.

Flirtatiously melodramatic, a good summer romance movie like Mystic Pizza cannot take itself too seriously. Its young cast, bound for stardom, rises to the occasion, showcasing the bonds of small-town friendship and hopes of something more that intertwines with love and heartbreak.

Mystic Pizza (1988) Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available

5 'A Summer Place' (1959)

Directed by Delmer Daves

Close

Based on the novel by Sloane Wilson, A Summer Place is a classic Hollywood romance that features the messy entanglements of new love and old flames. Returning to a vacation town in Maine where he worked in his youth, now-successful businessman Ken Jorgenson (Richard Egan) begins an affair with his former love, Sylvia (Dorothy McGuire), while his daughter Molly (Sandra Dee) falls for Sylvia's son, Johnny (Troy Donahue). The young couple are unaware of their parent's infidelity.

A soap opera-like pair of romances set in a beautiful coastal town during the opportunity of summer is a recipe for popcorn cinema. The secrecy of each couple drives the excitement for audiences as any good forbidden love story should. A Summer Place sends viewers tip-toeing back and forth across a line of morality, however, urging them to leave judgments at the door for the sake of enjoying melodramatic rom-com stories.

Watch on Prime

4 'Grease' (1978)

Directed by Randal Kleiser

Image via Paramount Pictures

While the entire film doesn’t take place over the course of summer, it’s the perfect school’s out flick to enjoy at the drive-in this summer. Set in the late 1950s all-American high school, a smooth-talking greaser (John Travolta) has his bad-boy image confronted when his good-girl summer romance (Olivia Newton-John) transfers to Rydell High. Danny and Sandy both question their identities, and a battle for who is willing to compromise to maintain their love ensues.

Grease is an iconic movie musical that, while existing in the shallow end of the romance genre, is thought-provoking about the social expectations of love and the problematic pressure of how far you’re willing to go to stay with someone. It’s also my fondly enjoyed as a popcorn sing-along with a stellar cast that is the perfect summer-lovin' movie choice.

Grease Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Good girl Sandy Olsson and greaser Danny Zuko fell in love over the summer. When they unexpectedly discover they're now in the same high school, will they be able to rekindle their romance? Release Date June 16, 1978 Director Randal Kleiser Cast John Travolta , Olivia Newton-John , Stockard Channing , Jeff Conaway , Barry Pearl , Michael Tucci Main Genre Musical

3 'A Walk to Remember' (2002)

Directed by Adam Shankman

Image via Warner Bros

Audiences already know to break out the tissues for this adaptation that critics hated but audiences loved. Based on the Nicholas Sparks novel, A Walk to Remember is the terminal love story of Landon (Shane West) and Jamie (Mandy Moore), a pair of teens from opposite social hierarchies who fall for one another only to realize that time is not on their side. Their relationship portrays the power of love as it goes beyond the mundane rites of teenage passage and into depths neither character was wholly prepared for.

It's a teen movie, there's no way around it. A Walk to Remember generates the waterworks and speaks to the sentimental souls of those who watch it and understand the love story for what it's worth and nothing more. It's a tale of being loved unequivocally when time is the enemy, and A Walk to Remember is worth it, sap and all.