Summer Time Rendering part 1 will be coming to a close with Episode 13, “Friend” (“Tomodachi” in the original Japanese) and in anticipation of the last episode of the first half of the season, which is coming out on July 8, a trailer for the second half has been released, and it showcases Shinpei’s undying determination to save everyone on the island – pun intended.

In addition to the trailer, a new key visual has also been released which has Shinpei at the center of the image holding a gun, as well as Ushio and the goddess Haine on the upper right and lower left respectively, sort of like the Yin and Yang symbol. All of them appear to have one of Haine’s red eyes.

The trailer begins with Shinpei voicing his intent to persevere against all odds, even death, and save everyone on the island. Then, like a videotape, we are briefly shown a summary of each of Shinpei’s leaps in time, which were always triggered by his demise. The multiple laps give an overview of what has happened in the show thus far until we finally get to the fifth and most recent lap. The rest of the trailer gives us a tease of the complicating odds that Shinpei and his friends will have to overcome in order to come out of this supernatural predicament alive.

Summer Time Rendering is based on a Manga series by Yasuki Tanaka, which had its original run from October 2017 to February 2021. The anime adaptation was done by OLM and premiered this past April. It is directed by Ayumu Watanabe, with as Miki Matsumoto as character designer.

The series' official synopsis by publisher Shueisha reads:

“Upon hearing of Ushio's death, Shinpei returns to his hometown of Wakayama City on Hitogashima and reunites with his childhood friend's family. The funeral goes smoothly, but under the surface something strange is brewing on the island. What mysteries await him on this secluded summer island?”

Leading the voice cast as Shinpei is Natsuki Hanae, who is no stranger to lending his voice to anime protagonists. Other members of the cast include Anna Nagase as the adorable Ushio Kofune, Saho Shirasu as her younger sister Mio, the siblings Hizuru / Ryūnosuke are voiced by Yūko Sanpei, and Shinpei’s best friend Sō Hishigata is voiced by Kensho Ono.

The premiere date for the second half of the 25-episode long series has not yet been revealed. Summer Time Rendering can be streamed exclusively on Disney+. Watch the trailer below:

Check out the key visual below: