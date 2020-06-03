Summer TV 2020 Preview: The Best Shows to Put on Your Watchlist

In the modern era of television, there is no such thing as a “break” from new series — even in the summer months, networks and streaming services find ways to fill up hours of airtime. While production shutdowns this spring may mean that the number of series released this year may drop dramatically, the next few months are still pretty packed with new releases and returning favorites.

From Netflix’s youth-targeted offerings The Baby-Sitters Club and Cursed, to Apple TV+ premiering new shows meant to inspire, including Dear… and Little Voice, to whatever the hell HBO’s Perry Mason might end up being, there are a lot of fascinating shows on the horizon. Below, we look forward to the TV we’re most excited about over the next few months — there’s plenty of opportunity for disappointment, of course, but also plenty of opportunity for some great shows to entertain, enlighten, or at the very least distract us for a little bit.

Can’t wait for some of these shows to debut? For even more curated recommendations, check out our lists for the Best TV Shows on Netflix Right Now and Best Movies on Amazon Prime Right Now and Best Horror Movies on Netflix Right Now and Best Sci-Fi Movies on Netflix Right Now and Best TV Shows on Amazon Prime Right Now.