It’s been awhile since Summer Walker released an album — almost four years, to be exact. Though she’s dropped an EP and a few singles since her last album, 2021’s Still Over It, fans are waiting with bated breath for a full body of work. Even the people around Walker in her every day life are pressing her for her third studio album, and they’ve gotten creative with ways of getting her to listen.

On Monday, Feb. 24, the “Girls Need Love” hitmaker took to her Instagram Story. In a video, Walker revealed that while she grabbing a drink at Starbucks, her barista wrote a special message for her. “Summer where’s the album??” read a note written in Sharpie on the cup.

It appears Walker got a kick out of the little note, as she can be heard saying “I know you lying” in the video. But as she’s been dropping new tracks here and there, perhaps fans will hear new music sooner rather than later.

What We Know About Summer Walker’s New Album

Image via Nolan Zangas

In October 2024, Walker revealed Finally Over It as the title of her third album. This is the final chapter of the Over It trilogy, which began with 2019’s Over It and continued with Still Over It in 2021.

That same month, Walker dropped Finally Over It’s lead single, “Heart of a Woman.” The ATL native singer has remained mum on the details of the album, however, she’s given fans additional music to tide them over until the album drops.

On Monday, Feb. 24, Walker released a live version of “Session 32” taken from her 2022 performance at Wireless Festival in London. This special gift for the fans came after “Heart of a Woman” reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Urban Radio chart this week. The original version of “Session 32” appeared on Over It, and continued with “Session 33” on Still Over It.

Upon its release in 2019, Over It reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200. Still Over It debuted at No. 1. Walker’s most recent release, 2023’s Clear 2: Soft Life EP, was nominated for Best R&B Album at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

With all of these feats under her belt, the stakes are high for Finally Over It. But there’s no questioning that fans certainly can’t get enough.

While fans wait for Finally Over It, Walker has also been hosting Over It Radio on Apple Music Radio, on which, she speaks with women guests — like Kelly Rowland, Kali Uchis, Caresha, Ciara, and Sexyy Red — on topics like relationships, motherhood, entrepreneurship, and of course, music.

LISTEN ON SPOTIFY