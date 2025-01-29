Mamoru Hosoda has steadily become a more internationally recognized name over the years. The filmmaker has directed several acclaimed anime films, with his more recent projects including titles like 2021's Belle, which is inspired by Beauty and the Beast, and Mirai, the story of a young boy traveling through time with his sister. Now, two of Hosoda's earlier films, Summer Wars and Wolf Children, which were originally released in 2009 and 2012, are getting new home media releases from GKIDS.

Each of the two films previously saw a physical media release from Funimation Entertainment, which has been merged with Crunchyroll after both companies were acquired by Sony. These new editions of the films, however, are being released by GKIDS Films, the current distributors of Studio Ghibli movies, and many others. Summer Wars and Wolf Children will both be seeing a Blu-ray release on April 1, 2025. In addition, there is a limited edition 4K Steelbook Blu-ray of each film available exclusively through Amazon. However, as of now, the Wolf Children steelbook is currently sold out, but keep your eye on its Amazon page because there may be a re-stock.

What Are 'Summer Wars' and 'Wolf Children' About?

Summer Wars, which was released in 2009, is Hosoda's follow-up to one of his most famous and acclaimed films, The Girl Who Leapt Through Time. In the world of Summer Wars, people from all around the globe spend time in OZ, a digital world that can be accessed from various electronic devices. Many aspects of society have come to function through OZ, and it is a daily part of everyone's life. The film's protagonist, Kenji, is a high schooler who becomes involved with an artificial intelligence's takeover of OZ and must work alongside an eccentric family to protect both the digital and real world.

Wolf Children, released in 2012, was Hosoda's first film after Summer Wars, and it is considered to be one of his best. It tells the story of Hana, a young woman who falls in love with a man who happens to be a werewolf. After her lover's unexpected passing, Hana must raise their two werewolf children on her own. It is a moving film about loss, motherhood, childhood, and family.

Both Summer Wars and Wolf Children are available for pre-order and will be released on April 1, 2025.