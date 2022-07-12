Bleecker Street has released the trailer for Summering, a coming of age movie about the bonds formed in early adolescence. Inspired by 80s cult-classics centered around children having early life experiences, and led by an all-female young cast, the movie is set to premiere in theaters in a month.

The trailer reveals that Summering has Stand By Me vibes, with Dina (Madalen Mills), Lola (Sanai Victoria), Daisy (Lia Barnett), and Mari (Eden Grace Redfield) spending their summer days enjoying the best of their friendship and trying to spend as much time together before they separate when middle school begins. Their final adventure will be a big one, however: the girls discover a dead body and pledge to find out who the person was and how they ended up in that state.

The atmospheric trailer also reveals that the movie will probably do a good job of capturing the essence of late childhood – a time when our instinct to explore the world around us leads us to make small but unforgettable discoveries that may end up shaping us as individuals. The movie will also chronicle the kids’ first contact with the fear of change, when saying goodbye to friends is unthinkable, realizing that getting older is overrated, and you want every fun moment to last forever.

Summering is directed by James Ponsoldt, who has shown in his earlier filmography his talent for capturing the essence of good and bad life experiences in acclaimed movies such as The Spectacular Now and The End of the Tour. Ponsoldt co-writes the script with Benjamin Percy, who makes his feature film writing debut. The movie had an early premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. During the event, the writer and director talked to IndieWire about the movie’s inspiration, the decision to helm it with four lead actresses, and how the pandemic years have influenced the story:

“I have three young kids and I think a lot of [the movie] was born out of conversations I was having with all of them, but especially my daughter. As I was looking for movies to show her and talking about TV shows and books I read when I was a kid, I rewound in my memory and realized when I was a kid, stories I had that were either coming-of-age stories or stories about first brushes with mortality and death — there were quite a few of them, and they always had male protagonists. […] So much of this film is a version of a conversation that I’ve had with my kids, and my wife has had, that my co-writer Ben Percy has had with his daughter, I think we’re all having with each other. Is it going to be OK, is it going to return to normal, whatever that means, I think we’re all wondering that.”

The cast also features Lake Bell (Harley Quinn), Sarah Cooper (HouseBroken), Ashley Madekwe (Revenge), and Megan Mullally (Will & Grace).

Summering premieres in theaters on August 12. You can watch the trailer below:

