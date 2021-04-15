The 2020 Sundance hit Summertime has received a new trailer before its upcoming July release and studio Good Deed Entertainment has announced that Kelly Marie Tran has joined as an executive producer.

“Watching Summertime was like falling in love for the first time. It’s a love letter to Los Angeles and to the many incredible artists and individuals living in it,” Tran said in a release. “I can’t wait for audiences to fall in love with these incredible poets — fully, completely, and inexplicably — the way I did.”

Tran is no stranger to the creative team behind Summertime, as the film was helmed by Carlos López Estrada the director of the brilliant 2018 film Blindspotting, and whom Tran worked with on Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon.

“I feel so lucky to have gotten to know Kelly over the last year while working together on Raya. She is not only impossibly talented, but her complete devotion to the project and the community involved in it was invigorating,” Estrada said. “I am in awe of her as an artist, a person, and an advocate - and am thrilled to know that she will now join our Summertime journey of bringing the poet’s stories to as many people as possible.

The film is a unique cinematic experience as it is made up of intersecting stories of more than 20 young people living in Los Angeles all expressing themselves through spoken word. Taking place over the course of a day, it originally premiered at Sundance where Collider’s own Perri Nemiroff praised it as “a series of vignettes of full, very rich moments.”

The genesis of the film was born out of the Get Lit - Words Ignite competition, which has an annual Classic Slam featuring students from more than 50 local schools. It was there that Estrada cast many of the stars of the film and found the talent he would give voice on screen. It turns out Tran was similarly moved by the young people’s voice and passion enough to make some poems herself.

“Kelly’s passion for these incredible young artists is contagious, and we’re thrilled she was just as touched by their stories and poetry as we were,” said Scott Donley, CEO and Founder of Good Deed Entertainment. “We’re especially excited by her commitment to learn how to write her own poetry by attending a Get Lit workshop herself.”

Some of the breakout stars of the film include Tyris Winter, Marquesha Babers, Maia Mayor, Austin Antoine, Mila Cuda, and Jason Alvarez, who also previously spoke to Collider about the experience of making the film.

One unique story was that Babers had previously gotten connected to poetry through Daveed Diggs, star of Blindspotting, who was her first poetry teacher. "He came to my charter school and was teaching poetry. I'd been writing since I was 9, but I didn't know it was something I could do as a career, and then Daveed Diggs came and showed me I could."

Summertime comes out this July. Check out the official trailer below.

