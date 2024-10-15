One of the unique elements of The Summit is the unpredictability of how and when eliminations may happen. While there are certain vote-outs at checkpoints when the Mountain's Keeper makes a surprise appearance, the 16 trekkers should be prepared to make a brutal decision that will make a drastic decision in the game. When it comes to the bridge elimination, human morality and emotions are spotlighted in a heartbreaking manner.

The Summit is the hit new CBS reality series that follows a diverse mix of 16 Americans transported to the New Zealand Alps as they embark on a 14-day journey to scale the titular mountain. Over the course of the trek, players will fall victim to the elements and one another as they hope to make it to the peak before time runs out. Hosted by Kiwi actor Manu Bennett, The Summit brings out the morality and human condition of every contestant against the backdrop of one of the most stunning locales in reality television.

The Mountain's Keeper Dropped a Cruel Twist

As host Manu Bennett has stated, the competitors are at the mercy of the mountain. And thus, they are at the mercy of the Mountain's Keeper. The brutal twist watches as the ominous helicopter taunts the trekkers with a yellow bag. The contents of the bag are uncertain, but being the one to collect it could be crucial to the outcome of the journey. Between obstacles and elements that force the trekkers to endure brutal conditions, the difficult decisions brought by the Mountain's Keeper have caused moral struggles.

During episode two of The Summit, the remaining contestants have slowly begun to form alliances and enemies. While viewers only get to see a portion of the hike, with only each other to rely on, it's the connections they make along the way that can truly determine what happens on the trek to Mt. Head. On their journey to the top, the 14 remaining hikers were tasked to cross a gorge via a rickety bridge with missing and dangling wood planks. One by one, they had to cross the bridge. Each player had to bring a plank with them to complete the path. It was part puzzle, part mental grit and determination. The bridge didn't have that much freedom and could easily cause those with a fear of heights or the strength to conquer it to struggle.

As a group, Geoff Green was elected as the first person to cross it. Upon reaching the end, the Mountain's Keeper swooped in and dropped one of the most devastating twists. It was time to offer a sacrifice to the mountain. In the yellow bag was a note and an ax. Geoff learned that each person who crosses the bridge would determine who would cross next. When there is one player left, the bridge will be chopped down, and that person will be instantly eliminated. With Geoff at the power decision, it was a game of dominoes. His selection would dictate the order and, potentially, who would go home.

Each Decision Became More Heartbreaking

On the other side of the bridge, the thirteen other hikers saw Geoff's horrified reaction. He was unable to share the information until each player crossed the bridge. Keeping the others in the dark was smart as it prevented pleading from the individuals. Regardless, as viewers, we knew what was about to happen. The players? Clueless. Each person who crossed made the moment even more gut-wrenching.

With Geoff setting the tone, he decided to select Dusty Fisher. Dusty, upon learning the fate of the bridge, was eager to "cut the cancer" from the group. Despite Beckylee Rawls volunteering to go next, Dusty went with Therron Pittman. Beckylee is none too pleased to see a trend of men selecting men. Therron ends this by going with Punkin Jackson. Punkin tasks Dennis Cho, who drops two boards. The action continues until there are three left. And that's when the tears truly come out.

As the third-to-last player, Jeannie Geyer discovers that she has the most difficult decision to make. She will determine who stays and who goes. With only Pati Arana and Bo Martin remaining, the hikers are mixed on who Jeannie should select. Some want Bo because he was faster than Pati the day prior. Others have a better connection with Pati. As the bickering across the gorge is underway, Pati and Bo soon become aware of what is happening. They knew someone's pending doom was moments away.

Bo Had To Go

The decision is made. The person to cross next and ultimately remain in the game is Pati. With a quiver in their voice and sadness in the air, Bo tells Pati, "You better be that last one to give me a hug at the end." Upon crossing the bridge, Pati is told that she must encourage Bo to get over, so the bridge can be cut. Bo, knowing his fate, is in the best spirits as humanly possible. He calls out to Pati that he's coming for her just as Geoff chops the bridge, ending his time on The Summit. In another moment of cinematic glory, a slow-motion shot of the bridge collapsing under Bo is shown as tears are shared in New Zealand and at home.

With Bo's elimination, his money is gone as well, dropping the total money in the pot. But who truly cares when you're watching someone go out the way that Bo did? There were a few scenarios in which this elimination could have played out. Yet, having Bo be the casualty of this brilliant twist was perhaps the best option from a storytelling perspective. It truly was the most heartbreaking outcome possible. He was so kind and lovable, seeing him go was emotional. You didn't want it to happen, but it had to. That's the name of the game. It's a major factor as to why this game is so beautifully special. The battle of morality came into play and caused everyone watching to explore what they might do should they be in that position. The Summit airs Wednesdays a 9:30pm on CBS. All episodes of The Summit are available to stream on Paramount+.

