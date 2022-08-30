Collider can exclusively reveal a new trailer for Saban Films’ Summit Fever, an upcoming thriller starring Ryan Phillippe and Freddie Thorp as climbers whose obsession might prove fatal. Set against the snowy background of one of the most dangerous mountains in the world, Summit Fever promises to deliver an adrenaline-infused thriller.

The trailer begins with tragedy, as a climber dies in an unfortunate accident. As the trailer underlines, the climber's death is related to his sponsors, which pushed him to perform more dangerous climbs to awe the public and bring them more money. While the tragedy should work as a cautionary tale, it will actually lead two friends (Phillippe and Thorp) to climb together one of the deadliest mountains in the world, fighting against the cold and gravity while trying to reach the summit. The trailer also promises that the thriller will discuss the limits between passion and obsession as it explores how far the friends are willing to go to achieve their dreams, even if their own lives are at stake.

Summit Fever was shot in Chamonix, a French city close to Mont Blanc, the highest mountain in the European Union. The landscape helps the film to look absolutely stunning, as the thriller uses most of Mont Blanc’s rocky peaks and ski stations to show how dangerous it can be to climb a mountain without the proper preparation. And while the path to the top can be treacherous in sunny weather, the two friends will have to deal with nature's fury as they face an unexpected storm during their chilling journey.

Image via Saban Films

Summit Fever is written and directed by Julian Gilbey, a filmmaker with a lot of experience with thrillers, including A Lonely Place to Die and Rise of the Footsoldier. The movie’s cast also includes Michel Biel, Mathilde Warnier, Hannah New, and Theo Christine.

Summit Fever comes to select theaters, digital, and VOD on October 14. Check out the film’s trailer, poster, and synopsis below: