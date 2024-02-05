After premiering at the recent 2024 edition of the Sundance Film Festival to positive reviews, the spotlight is now officially on Suncoast, a coming-of-age tale that marks the feature film debut of writer/director Laura Chinn. Although Chinn has previously worked as a writer and producer on countless television projects, such as Florida Girls and Grey's Anatomy, this jump to the helm of the big screen could prove to be the birth of the next shining talent, certainly if any of the critical reception is anything to go by. With the streaming release drawing closer, here is a comprehensive breakdown of everything you need to know about Suncoast, including where and when you can watch it.

Suncoast From debut feature film writer/director Laura Chinn, a semi-auto-biographical coming of age story about a young woman dealing with her brother's serious illness. Release Date February 9, 2024 Director Laura Chinn Cast Nico Parker , Laura Linney Woody Harrelson , Cree Kawa Runtime 109 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Laura Chinn

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Suncoast first hit screens on February 2, although that was for a limited-time theatrical release, with the worldwide streaming release being February 9.

Where Can You Watch 'Suncoast'?

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Suncoast received a limited theatrical release on February 2 in the likes of Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, and Philadelphia. However, its full streaming release on Hulu will grab the most attention as it joins the long list of exciting projects launching on the platform in February. For those across the pond in the UK, the film will be available on Disney+.

Is There a Trailer for 'Suncoast'?

Yes! The official trailer for Suncoast was released on January 17 and can be viewed in all its glory above. This trailer showcases, what looks to be, the epitome of a coming-of-age tale, with every facet from the dialog down to the setting and the color palette perfectly designed to bring the genre to life. The trailer also presents, for the first time, this film's incredible cast, although it is Nico Parker who dominates almost every frame and seems to neatly realize the plight of this young girl, frightened of but curious about the world around her.

Who Is Starring In 'Suncoast'?

Close

Suncoast has captured a lot of attention thanks to its stellar leading cast, fronted by the young Nico Parker as Doris. Despite being just 19 years old, Parker has already made quite a name for herself with appearances in the likes of Dumbo, Reminiscence, and the HBO smash hit The Last of Us. Perhaps Suncoast will mark a significant shift for Parker as she is now seen as the sort of actress who can lead a drama-driven movie of this nature. Parker is next set to star as Astrid, in the highly anticipated live-action reboot of How to Train Your Dragon.

Alongside Parker are Laura Linney and Woody Harrelson, who play Kristine and Paul respectively. Both Linney and Harrelson are icons of Hollywood in their own right. Linney, famed for roles in the likes of Ozark and The Big C, is a three-time Academy Award-nominated actress, nominated for her performances in You Can Count on Me, Kinsey, and The Savages. Harrelson's filmography is just as rich with legendary roles from Tallahassee in Zombieland to Mickey in Natural Born Killers, with his Academy Award success also equaling a total of three nominations, for the movies The People vs. Larry Flynt, The Messenger, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

The rest of the Suncoast ensemble is rounded out by a plethora of talented performers including the likes of Daniella Taylor (The Thundermans) as Laci, Ella Anderson (The Boss) as Brittany, Amarr (American Housewife) as Nate, Ariel Martin (Zombies 2) as Megan, Cree Kawa (Never Have I Ever) as Max, Matt Walsh (Veep) as Mr. Ladd, Keyla Monterroso Mejia (Freeridge), and Scott MacArthur (No Hard Feelings).

What Is 'Suncoast' About?

Image via Searchlight Pictures

The official synopsis for Suncoast reads:

"Inspired by the semi-autobiographical story of a teenager who, while caring for her brother along with her audacious mother, strikes up an unlikely friendship with an eccentric activist who is protesting one of the most landmark medical cases of all time."

This synopsis strikes the very heart of what a coming-of-age tale is about. From the odds stacked against the young protagonist to the unlikely friendship, and even the protesting for a better world, this is all pure coming-of-age gold. The story is based on the writer/director Laura Chinn's experiences growing up in the early 2000s, and centers on the strange but blossoming friendship between Nico Parker's Doris and Woody Harrelson's Paul. Although having not worked together before, Harrelson has worked alongside Parker's mother Thandiwe Newton in Solo, something Laura Chinn mentions in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter:

“Woody and Nico were just darling together. That was the real, how safe he made her feel. He’s worked with her mother before so it was very… they felt like family. Listening to them and him guiding her and giving her tips — they were very, very, very sweet. That was my takeaway, I was just very grateful that her being so young and so new to all this, that he was there for her.”

Who Made 'Suncoast'?

Image via Searchlight Pictures

As mentioned previously, Suncoast is truly a passion project for writer/director Laura Chinn, although she has brought on board a selection of great crew mates to help bring her vision to life. This includes the likes of executive producers Amy Greene, Anna Schwartz, and Chris Stinson, musicians Este Haim and Christopher Stracey, and cinematographer Bruce Francis Cole.

Where Was 'Suncoast' Filmed?

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Production on Suncoast began way back in 2022, with principal photography beginning in September in Charleston, South Carolina. However, in a freak turn of events, shooting would eventually be halted thanks to the arrival of Hurricane Ian, although the delays did not hit too hard with shooting resuming in October in Moncks Corner, South Carolina.