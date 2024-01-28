The Big Picture Suncoast is a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age film about a teenager named Doris who struggles to balance her high school life with caring for her terminally ill brother.

The film stars Nico Parker as Doris and features performances from Woody Harrelson, Laura Linney, and other talented actors.

Collider is hosting a screening of Suncoast at AMC Burbank 8 on February 2, offering the chance to win free tickets and attend a Q&A with cast members Daniella Taylor, Amarr and Ella Anderson.

Bringing a little bit of brightness into these dreary January days, Collider is thrilled to announce that we’ll be pairing with Searchlight Pictures for an early screening of Suncoast. The Woody Harrelson (True Detective) and Nico Parker (The Last of Us) film will only be celebrating a limited theatrical release before it arrives on Hulu, so this is the perfect chance to catch it in its full cinematic glory. Read up on the details below, and learn how to nab free tickets for the screening, which will include a Q&A with two of the project’s leading cast members, Daniella Taylor, Amarr, and Ella Anderson.

A semi-autobiographical story, Suncoast mirrors the younger days of director Laura Chinn’s (Florida Girls) upbringing, when she was the primary caretaker of her sick brother. In a case of art imitating life, the film sees Parker’s character, a teenager named Doris, trying her best to juggle a “normal” high school career while also being available to help out with her terminally ill sibling. Looked over at school by her peers and at home by her mother (Laura Linney), Doris strikes up an unlikely friendship with an activist (Harrelson) whose own background with love and loss helps Doris recognize the importance of her relationships with those closest to her. The movie also features performances from Taylor, Amarr, Anderson, Matt Walsh, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Scott MacArthur, and Ariel Martin.

‘Suncoast’ Screening Details

This time around, we’re welcoming those who will be in the Los Angeles vicinity on Friday, February 2, to join us at the AMC Burbank 8 inside the Burbank Town Center. Suncoast will start rolling at 7:00 p.m., followed by a Q&A with Daniella Taylor, Amarr, and Ella Anderson, hosted by Collider’s Perri Nemiroff. Both Nickelodeon alums, Amarr and Anderson, are best known for their roles in Knight Squad and Henry Danger, respectively, and are two members of the predominantly young cast who deliver stellar performances in this coming-of-age tale.

How to Get ‘Suncoast’ Tickets

To enter for a chance to win tickets, hit this link to provide us with your email address, and be sure to let us know if you'd like to bring a guest with you. We'll contact the winners in the days leading up to February 2, so keep an eye out!

Suncoast hits Hulu on February 9.