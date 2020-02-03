Here’s All of Our Sundance 2020 Reviews

This year at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, we saw quite a few movies. While we’ll have plenty of interviews from our time at Sundance coming in the days ahead, we thought we would list out all of our reviews in one location so you could find them easily.

Some of these movies will be hitting streaming soon like Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made, The Last Thing He Wanted, and Lost Girls. Others will be in theaters in the next few months like Never Rarely Sometimes Always and Promising Young Woman. And others may not have firm release dates, but I’m betting we’ll be seeing films like Worth and Ironbark sometime later this year.

The best way to look at these reviews are for movies you should keep on your radar. You may not know much about Zola or Minari, but you’ll want to check them out when they arrive in theaters later (both films have distribution from A24).

To check out all of our Sundance 2020 reviews, click on the links below.