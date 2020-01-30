The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 243 – The 2020 Sundance Film Festival

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re talking about the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. We talk about how the festival has changed over the last decade, the sense of discovery, what Sundance means when the marketplace has changed so drastically, what does a Sundance success story even look like today, and more. We then discuss our favorite and least favorite movies from this year’s festival.

