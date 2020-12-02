With a vaccine on the horizon, it looks like the film festival scene will go back to normal some time in 2021. However, it certainly won’t be by January 2021, so the Sundance Film Festival has planned its upcoming fest with social distancing in mind. While we don’t have the lineup yet for the festival, here’s how it will work with regards to features (per the press press release):

As at past Sundance Film Festivals, films will premiere throughout the day, with Day One films set to debut Thursday, January 28, at 6 p.m. U.S. Mountain Time. During the 2021 Festival, each of the 70+ feature films will premiere online in a dedicated time slot, followed by a live Q&A. Multiple films will premiere simultaneously roughly every three hours from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. U.S. Mountain Time. This rollout is designed to preserve the energy of a Festival, with an abundance of choices and collective experiences, as audiences can begin the film simultaneously, and participate in the live Q&A which follows (viewers can also begin films any time within three hours of their premiere’s start). All films will return to the platform two days after their premiere for a “second screening,” offered on demand for 24 hours. The platform’s movie player is powered by Shift72 and developed with best-in-industry security and access practices. In a Festival first, the entire 70+-feature lineup on the platform will be closed-captioned on demand, and Q&As will be live-captioned.

This is a nice balance between letting the viewer choose which film they want to see at a certain time and then, if they miss a film that gets a lot of buzz, having the opportunity to catch it at a second screening that’s more flexible in its viewing times.

Additionally, Sundance will expand across the country through satellite screens. Check out a full list of screens below. The 2021 Sundance Film Festival will run from January 28 – February 3rd. Ticketing for the general public begins on January 7th. For more details, go to Festival.Sundance.org.

Alabama: Birmingham with Sidewalk Film Festival

Sidewalk Film Center, Sidewalk Drive-In

Arizona: Tucson with The Loft Cinema

The Loft Open Air Cinema

California:

Montclair with American Cinematheque

Mission Tiki Drive-In

Pasadena with the Rose Bowl

Rose Bowl Drive-In

San Francisco with The Roxie Theater

Roxie Theater, Fort Mason Drive-In

Colorado: Denver with Denver Film

Sie FilmCenter

Florida:

Key West with Tropic Cinema

Tropic Cinema, The Key West Lighthouse, The Truman Little White House, The Ernest Hemingway House and Museum

Miami with Third Horizon and O Cinema

New World Symphony SoundScape Park and South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center

Georgia:

Atlanta with Atlanta Film Society

The Plaza Theater, Plaza Drive-In, Dad’s Garage Drive-In

Macon with Macon Film Festival

Douglass Theatre

Hawaii: Honolulu with Doris Duke Theatre at the Honolulu Museum of Art (HoMA)

Iowa: Iowa City with FilmScene

FilmScene at The Chauncey

Kansas: Wichita with mama.film

mama.film microcinema, Wichita Art Museum, Groover Labs

Kentucky: Louisville with The Speed Art Museum

Speed Art Museum

Louisiana: New Orleans with New Orleans Film Society

The Broad Theater

Maryland: Baltimore with Maryland Film Festival

Stavros Niarchos Foundation Parkway Theater

Massachusetts: Brookline with Coolidge Corner Theatre

Coolidge Corner Theatre

Michigan: Detroit with Cinema Detroit

Minnesota: Minneapolis-St. Paul with FilmNorth

Riverview Theater

New York: Pleasantville with The Jacob Burns Film Center

Jacob Burns Film Center & Media Arts Lab

Ohio: Columbus with Gateway Film Center

Gateway Film Center

Oklahoma: Tulsa with Circle Cinema

Circle Cinema, Circle Cinema Drive-In, Admiral Twin Drive-In, Philbrook Museum, OSU-Tulsa, Tulsa University, Gilcrease Museum

Pennsylvania: Philadelphia with BlackStar Film Festival

Puerto Rico: San Juan with Asociación de Documentalistas de Puerto Rico (AdocPR)

Museo de Arte de Puerto Rico (MAPR)

South Carolina: Columbia with The Luminal Theater

Spotlight Cinemas Capitol 8

Tennessee:

Memphis with Indie Memphis

Malco Summer Drive-In

Nashville with Belcourt Theatre

Belcourt Theatre

Texas:

Austin with Austin Film Society

AFS Cinema

Dallas with Aviation Cinemas

Texas Theatre

Houston with Houston Cinema Arts Society

MoonStruck Drive-In, DeLUXE Theater

Utah:

Park City

The Ray

Salt Lake City with Salt Lake Film Society

Washington:

Seattle with Northwest Film Forum

Share Share Tweet Email

‘The Lord of the Rings’ Trilogy Feels Like It’s from a Completely Different Era | 4K Review Peter Jackson’s beloved fantasy epic holds up beautifully, but it’s a far cry from the blockbusters of today.