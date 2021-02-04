This week on The Collider Podcast, we're joined by Senior Producer Perri Nemiroff to talk about the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. We discuss why Sundance going virtual changed the complexion of this year's festival, what we missed about being at Sundance, how great films were still able to surface, movies that our listeners should keep on their radar, and more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

Also, just as a heads up, now that we have a new podcast platform, we will be moving to a new channel that will only host Collider Podcast episodes. Be on the lookout for more next week.

Check out the new episode below, and be sure to subscribe. If you want to talk to us about The Collider Podcast, reach out on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.

