The 2022 Sundance Film Festival, previously set to go ahead with a hybrid of in-person and virtual screenings, recently shifted to virtual-only due to rising COVID cases. The decision came after the festival had implemented the “most ambitious protocols” in the hopes of continuing. Now, tickets to virtual screenings will go on sale via the festival’s website.

The decision to cancel the in-person portion was a heartbreaking one for filmmakers and attendees alike, though there remains much to be excited about when it comes to the virtual programming that is still being offered. From fascinating directorial debuts to anticipated returns by acclaimed auteurs far and wide, this festival is already shaping up to be an interesting one, even as it must take place again within our own homes. Here are our 10 most anticipated movies you can watch virtually at the upcoming festival beginning January 20.

The Worst Person in the World

The film that completes director Joachim Trier’s Oslo Trilogy, The Worst Person in the World is a deeply affecting look at the life of the young Julie as she tries to find her path and reflects on her future. Featuring an incredible performance from Renate Reinsve, this film delicately melds an incisive character study with an outstanding visual presentation that consistently amazes at every turn. Having been fortunate enough to have already seen it, it has stuck with me for how unflinchingly and honestly it looks at the pains of finding yourself only to lose much along the way. Even as this list is in no particular order, this will be one that you absolutely won’t want to miss.

Premiering Jan. 20th and showing Jan. 22nd-23rd.

After Yang

For those that haven't seen his debut film Columbus, the video essayist turned director Kogonada is one of the most refreshing voices out there. That first work was unlike anything that had come out of the festival in recent memory and was a soul-shattering look at two characters living in the architectural mecca of Columbus, Indiana. It showed how his command of visuals and tone was unparalleled. He is now back with his highly anticipated second film, After Yang. It is a science fiction story starring Colin Farrell and Jodie Turner-Smith as a father and daughter trying to save the life of their beloved robotic family member, Yang. It already premiered at Cannes to critical acclaim and is a must-see for anyone who wants to see an already powerful storyteller continuing his work.

Premiering Jan. 21 and showing Jan. 23-24.

Dual

Another film that is infused with science-fiction, Dual is one of the most intriguing on this list. It centers on a woman, Sarah, who has a terminal illness. She decides to create a clone for herself to help her friends and family with her impending death. Not all goes to plan as she survives, leading to a dilemma about who will get to live her life. It is directed by Riley Stearns, whose previous films Faults and The Art of Self-Defense are both also worth seeing to prepare for his next work. It stars Karen Gillan and Aaron Paul who both are due for a role to really sink their teeth into.

Premiering Jan. 22 and showing Jan. 24-25.

When You Finish Saving the World

The debut of director Jesse Eisenberg is one of the more interesting films out there as it focuses on a mother and her son as they struggle to connect with each other. The mother, Evelyn, runs a shelter for survivors of domestic abuse, and the son, Ziggy, performs folk music which he uses to try to impress his classmate. It stars Finn Wolfhard of Stranger Things and the always outstanding Julianne Moore in a complicated story about a family that looks to buck convention in a way that makes it one to watch out for.

Premiering Jan. 20 and showing Jan. 22-23.

Cha Cha Real Smooth

If you didn't see Cooper Raiff's debut film Shithouse, best get on that now before his interesting new second film comes out. Starring Raiff alongside the perpetually fascinating Dakota Johnson, Cha Cha Real Smooth follows a directionless college graduate who enters into a relationship with a young mom and her daughter while taking on a new job of a bar mitzvah party-starting gig. If that sounds strange, don’t fear as it is right up the alley of both humor and heartfelt emotion that Raiff created with his first film. It makes it a film with a lot of curiosity around it that we can’t wait to see.

Premiering Jan. 23 and showing Jan. 25-26.

A Love Song

A film that makes use of undervalued character actors, the mesmerizing Dale Dickey and Wes Studi, A Love Song follows an older couple trying to reconnect in the wilderness. It is the debut feature of director Max Walker-Silverman whose previous shorts indicate we are in for something truly special here. It is a film that looks like it will delve into the interior of its characters who grapple with the passing of time and the desire for love as well as the beautiful exterior in equal measure.

Premiering Jan. 20 and showing Jan. 22-23.

Master

What would Sundance be without a horror film? Incomplete, that’s what. The focus of the most anticipated horror film at the fest, Master, is centered on three women who are trying to fit in at an elite New England university. That is thrown out of balance when a supernatural force begins to take hold and bring the real fears of racism down on the school. It is another debut feature, this time from writer-director Mariama DialloIt whose previous work made her one of Variety’s 10 Directors to Watch. With stars Regina Hall, Zoe Renee, and Talia Ryder as the central cast, this film has got us curious about what terrifying places it will take us to.

Premiering Jan. 21 and showing Jan. 23-24.

Watcher

The debut feature of Chloe Okuno, who has made great shorts and a remarkable segment in the fantastic V/H/S/94, this film centers on a young woman who has moved into a new apartment with her fiance. A big step forward in her life takes a dark turn when she begins to feel like she is being stalked by an unseen watcher in the nearby building. It stars the haunting Maika Monroe, a familiar face from the remarkable It Follows and The Guest, in what looks to be another creepy experience that we have got our eye on.

Premiering Jan. 21 and showing Jan. 23-24.

Something in the Dirt

More supernatural fare comes in the form of this film from acclaimed indie filmmaking duo Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson, known most for the charming indie film The Endless. The duo is now taking on a seemingly meta-story about a supernatural force that could bring fame to two neighbors living in Los Angeles. As they go further down the rabbit hole, their friendship begins to fray as they discover a darker force lurking under the city. It is always nice to see Moorhead and Benson working together, so this film is an easy must-see at the festival.

Premiering Jan. 23 and showing Jan. 25-26.

Emily The Criminal

One of the last films that we are looking forward to is the debut feature from writer-director John Patton Ford. It has been more than a decade since his short film Patrol premiered at the 2010 Sundance Film Festival, making this a long-awaited return. Emily The Criminal stars Aubrey Plaza as the titular Emily, marking another entry in her strong run of roles she has taken on from Ingrid Goes West to Black Bear that also both showed at the festival. In this film, Emily is being crushed by student debt and is faced with having to take on desperate means to survive. Plaza is an undervalued, multilayered performer and any film that lets her take on a complex character is one we will always seek out.

Premiering Jan. 24 and showing Jan. 26-27.

