Last year’s Sundance Film Festival saw the premiere of some of the best films of 2023. Be it Raven Jackson’s emotional epic of small moments that is All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt or Celine Song’s tremendous debut Past Lives, it was truly a stellar showcase of talent. There was also Erica Tremblay's magnificent Fancy Dance starring the great Lily Gladstone of Killers of the Flower Moon that, bafflingly, hasn’t even gotten picked up for distribution yet which someone really ought to remedy as that is set to be one of the best of whatever year it comes out. As for this latest incarnation of the festival, the full lineup was released today and already looks to have some potential gems that we’ll be talking about into 2024 as they hopefully challenge us with new visions all their own. Thus, here are the initial films we’re looking forward to most from the Premieres to the Midnight section and beyond.

The American Society of Magical Negroes

Director: Kobi Libii

The film with the most standout title of the festival by a wide margin, The American Society of Magical Negroes is a satire centered around a group of magical Black people who “dedicate their lives to a cause of utmost importance: making white people's lives easier.” This description already promises the film is going to be a deconstruction of works that can far too often replicate racist narratives and we’re ready for whatever bombs it sets out to throw.

Freaky Tales

Directors: Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck

A film split into four parts set in 1987 Oakland, this film has a cast that includes big names like Pedro Pascal and Ben Mendelsohn as well as the late Angus Cloud in what will tragically be one of his final films. This is only the tip of the iceberg, as it has Dominique Thorne and Ji-young Yoo means we could be looking at a strong ensemble drama.

I Saw the TV Glow

Director: Jane Schoenbrun

With all respect to the rest of the films showing at the festival this year, none are more exciting than Jane Schoenbrun’s follow-up feature after We’re All Going to the World’s Fair captured the loneliness and liberation of the Internet so perfectly. This latest is also seemingly about similar questions, following the young Owen who is shown a late-night television program that will upend his world as he knows it. With a stacked cast of Justice Smith, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Ian Foreman, Helena Howard, Danielle Deadwyler as well as, yes, even Fred Durst, we’re prepared to have our faces melted and our minds broken.

Little Death

Director: Jack Begert

Continuing to keep it hopefully weird and wacky this year, this next one is a little light on details though stars everyone from David Schwimmer to Jena Malone as it takes us into a variety of characters all dealing with their own challenges. Yes, one of them is indeed a filmmaker, though we don’t preemptively groan at this hint of autofiction as much as we will keep our minds open to the potential for it to become something subversive if played well.

Love Lies Bleeding

Director: Rose Glass

No festival would be complete without a thorny romance film in there and that’s what this one certainly holds the promise to be. Telling the story of a gym manager who becomes enamored by a bodybuilder looking to make a name for herself, things take a turn when dangerous family elements threaten to destroy them both and their newfound love.

Love Me

Directors: Sam & Andy Zuchero

A sci-fi drama starring two of the most exciting actors working today in Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun? We absolutely are going to be seated for Love Me. Described as being about a buoy and a satellite who fall in love after meeting online when humanity itself has gone extinct, this World Premiere is top of our list for the festival and the year ahead.

My Old Ass

Director: Megan Park

A comedy starring Aubrey Plaza among many others involving a mushroom trip that brings a young character in connection with an older version of herself? You get your ass we’re going to be there for this one especially since its director Megan Park made a rather solid debut with 2021’s The Fallout. This sounds like it couldn’t be more different in almost every way, but we’re here for directors boldly trying out new things that defy expectations.

Presence

Director: Steven Soderbergh

Any time Steven Soderbergh makes a movie, it’s immediately a must-see, and his latest looks to be no different. This newest is also one that is light on details, but it involves a family who moves to a new home in the suburbs where they begin to feel something else is there with them. Is this a classic horror riff from the director or merely the setup for something more? Whatever it ends up being, we'll be along for the ride with him at the wheel.

A Real Pain

Director: Jesse Eisenberg

Written, directed, and starring Jesse Eisenberg, who will appear later on this list as well, A Real Pain also stars Kiernan Culkin of Succession and centers on two cousins who come together for a trip through Poland. They’re doing so because of their grandmother, but conflict soon takes hold that will make this journey an even more complicated one. We know, Culkin and Eisenberg playing characters who must deal with familial tension is something both have done before, though we remain intrigued to see how the two will play off each other.

Sasquatch Sunset

Director: David Zellner

News of this film broke earlier this week though that doesn’t make us any less excited to see it for ourselves. Just described as being a "year in the life of a singular family," Eisenberg has said it is indeed about Sasquatch who he plays. Need we say anything more?

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Directors: Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui

No Sundance would be complete without a documentary that serves as a profile of an iconic actor. Last year it was Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie and this year it is about Superman himself Christoper Reeve. Anything that can take us deeper into a late actors' performances and presence as iconic as his is one we’re going to be curious to check out.