Following up on yesterday’s announcement of their main features lineup, the Sundance Film Festival has now premiered their official Sundance Shorts program, a boon of new talent premiering as part of the festival’s ten-day lineup. Fifty-nine short films were selected for competition from over ten thousand submissions, representing twenty-six countries and an all-time high for the festival’s short film program, premiering both in-person and online.

Competing shorts for this year’s festival have been split into six categories: domestic and international live-action (fiction) short films, domestic and international nonfiction short films, and domestic and international animated films. Of the nearly sixty shorts in competition, fourteen fall into the domestic live-action category, including titles like Daddy’s Girl, Huella, and While Mortals Sleep, while seventeen have been rounded up internationally, including Orthodontics, Shark, and Motorcyclist’s Happiness Won’t Fit Into His Suit. (Say that one five times fast.)

Domestic and international nonfiction shorts total fifteen, with titles like Kicking the Clouds from director Sky Hopinka coming out of America, and others like Displaced, from writer-director Samir Karahoda, coming from countries like Kosovo. Thirteen animated shorts were selected for the festival, including Soft Animals, Swallow the Universe, and Zoon.

In addition to their usual competitive lineup, Sundance will also be screening a “From the Collection” series, a lineup of forty shorts screening online during the festival to celebrate the Sundance Institute’s fortieth anniversary. All forty of the “From the Collection” shorts have screened at the festival previously and includes works from directors like Garret Bradley, Cheryl Dunye, and Tamara Jenkins, as well as Marvel alums Taika Waititi and Destin Daniel Cretton. Of the forty, ten won awards in their initial screenings at the festival, with the shorts program being where most new filmmakers make their debut at Sundance.

“Short films are such a vital part of the independent storytelling culture that Sundance Institute has consistently put its full support behind,” said Kim Yutani, Director of Programming. “We’re all happy for the opportunity this year's hybrid in-person and online Festival model is providing us with: to show the present and future of the form alongside some of the most beloved shorts that have screened at the Festival during its history.”

Sundance’s 2022 short films will screen in programs or in-person before features at the festival in Park City, running from January 20 to January 30, 2022, with a majority also screening online. For more information, audiences can visit the festival’s website.

