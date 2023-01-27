The Sundance Film Festival today announced its Jury and Audience Award winners for the 2023 festival. The big winners to take home the prizes included Maryam Keshavarz’s The Persian Version which was the recipient of both the Audience Award and the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award in U.S. Dramatic Competition. The festival has showcased 111 feature films, and 64 short films.
Written, directed and produced by Keshavarz , The Persian Version sees a large Iranian-American family come together as the patriarch of their clan undergoes surgery for a heart transplant, before a secret is uncovered that sends an estranged duo of mother and daughter into an emotional and cathartic exploration of the past.
In the same section, A.V. Rockwell's A Thousand and One was awarded the prestigious Grand Jury Prize. The film, starring Teyana Taylor and Josiah Cross, sees audiences follow the journey of the wayward spirit Inez, who marches to the beat of her own drum, and the aftermath of her decision to kidnap Terry, a 6-year-old who is stuck in the New York City foster care system, believing it is a final necessary crime on her long journey to what she feels will be her ultimate redemption.
Other films which claimed the big awards at the festival included Radical from Christopher Zalla (Festival Favorite), Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project from Joe Brewster and Michèle Stephenson (Grand Jury Prize for U.S. Documentary), Beyond Utopia from Madeleine Gavin (U.S. Documentary Audience Award) and Kokomo City from D. Smith (Innovator and Audience Awards).
Radical sees Eugenio Derbez take on the role of an unhappy and frustrated school teacher who is keen to find and explore new methods of educational advancement for his students while living in a Mexican border down. Going to Mars focuses on the life of the poet Nikki Giovanni. Beyond Utopia is a feature which zones in on the subject of families fleeing their oppressive lives in North Korea, while Kokomo City documents the experiences of four trans sex workers who seek to confront the visible, and invisible, contrasts between the Black community and their own selves.
This year’s jurors were: Jeremy O. Harris, Eliza Hittman, and Marlee Matlin for U.S. Dramatic Competition; W. Kamau Bell, Ramona Diaz, and Carla Gutierrez for U.S. Documentary Competition; Shozo Ichiyama, Annemarie Jacir, and Funa Maduka for World Cinema Dramatic Competition; and Karim Amer, Petra Costa, and Alexander Nanau for World Cinema Documentary Competition; Madeleine Olnek for the NEXT competition section; Destin Daniel Cretton, Marie-Louise Khondji, and Deborah Stratman for the Short Film Program Competition.
“This year’s Festival has been an extraordinary experience,” said Joana Vicente, Sundance Institute CEO. “The artists that comprise the 2023 Sundance Film Festival have demonstrated a sense of urgency and dedication to excellence in independent film. Today’s award winners highlight our programs' most impressive achievements in the current moment of cinematic arts. I hope you will join me in congratulating our winners, as well as thanking all artists across sections for sharing their stories with the Sundance community.”
The awards announcement marks a key point of the 2023 Festival, where 111 feature-length and 64 short films — selected from 15,856 submissions — have been presented in Park City, Salt Lake City, and at the Sundance Resort, while over 75% of the feature films, plus Shorts and Indie Episodics, are available via the Festival’s online platform through Sunday, January 29.
View the winners’ list for 2023 below.
FESTIVAL FAVORITE AWARD
Radical
Director: Christopher Zalla
U.S. DRAMATIC COMPETITION
Grand Jury Prize
A Thousand And One
Director: A.V. Rockwell
Audience Award
The Persian Version
Director: Maryam Keshavarz
Directing Award
Sing J. Lee
The Accidental Getaway Driver
Jury Award: Creative Vision
Magazine Dreams
Director: Elijah Bynum
Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award
Maryam Keshavarz
The Persian Version
Special Jury Award: Acting
Lio Mehiel
Mutt
Jury Award: Ensemble
Theater Camp
Directors: Molly Gordon, Nick Lieberman
U.S. DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION
Grand Jury Prize
Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project
Directors: Joe Brewster, Michèle Stephenson
Audience Award
Beyond Utopia
Director: Madeleine Gavin
Directing Award
Luke Lorentzen
A Still Small Voice
Special Jury Award: Clarity of Vision
The Stroll
Directors: Kristen Lovell, Zackary Drucker
Special Jury Award: Freedom of Expression
Bad Press
Directors: Rebecca Landsberry-Baker, Joe Peeler
Jonathan Oppenheim Editing Award
Daniela I. Quiroz
Going Varsity in Mariachi
WORLD CINEMA DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION
Audience Award
20 Days in Mariupol (Ukraine)
Director: Mstylav Chernov
Grand Jury Prize
The Eternal Memory (Chile)
Director: Maite Alberdi
Directing Award
Smoke Sauna Sisterhood (Estonia/France/Ireland)
Director: Anna Hints
Special Jury Award: Verite Filmmaking
Against the Tide (India)
Director: Sarvnik Kaur
Special Jury Award: Creative Vision
Fantastic Machine (Sweden/Denmark)
Director: Axel Danielson
WORLD CINEMA DRAMATIC COMPETITION
Audience Award
Shayda (Australia)
Director: Noora Niasari
Grand Jury Prize
Scrapper (UK)
Director: Charlotte Regan
Directing Award
Marija Kavtaradze
Slow (Lithuania/Spain/Sweden)
Special Jury Award: Creative Vision
Animalia (France/Morocco/Qatar)
Director: Sofia Alaoui
Special Jury Award: Best Performance
Rosa Marchant
When It Melts (Belgium/Netherlands)
Special Jury Award: Cinematography
Lílis Soares
Mami Wata (Nigeria)
NEXT
Audience Award
Kokomo City
Director: D. Smith
Innovator Award
Kokomo City
Director: D. Smith
SHORT FILMS AWARDS
Grand Jury Prize
When You Left Me On That Boulevard (U.S.A.)
Director: Kayla Abuda Galang
Jury Award: US Fiction
Rest Stop
Director: Crystal Kayiza
Jury Award: Directing, International
Valeria Hofmann
AliEN0089 (Chile)
Jury Award: Directing, US
Jarreau Carrillo
The Vacation
Jury Award: Animation
The Flying Sailor
Directors: Wendy Tilby, Amanda Forbis (Canada)
Jury Award: Nonfiction
Will You Look At Me (China)
Director: Shuli Huang
Jury Award: International Fiction
The Kidnapping of the Bride (Germany)
Director: Sophia Mocorrea
PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED WINNERS
Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize
The Pod Generation
Director: Sophie Barthes
Amazon Studios Nonfiction Award
Jess Devaney
It’s Only Life After All
Amazon Studios Fiction Award
Kara Durrett
The Starling Girl
Sundance Institute | Adobe Mentorship Award for Editing Nonfiction
Mary Manhardt
Sundance Institute | Adobe Mentorship Award for Editing Fiction
Troy Takaki
Sundance/NHK Award
Olive Nwosu
Lady
Sundance Institute | Stars Collective Imagination Awards
Tamara Shogaolu
40 Acres
Navid Khonsari, Vassiliki Khonsari, and Andres Perez-Duarte
Block Party Bodega
Vanessa Keith
Year 2180
Gayle Stevens Volunteer Award
Carlos Sanchez