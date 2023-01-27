The Sundance Film Festival today announced its Jury and Audience Award winners for the 2023 festival. The big winners to take home the prizes included Maryam Keshavarz’s The Persian Version which was the recipient of both the Audience Award and the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award in U.S. Dramatic Competition. The festival has showcased 111 feature films, and 64 short films.

Written, directed and produced by Keshavarz , The Persian Version sees a large Iranian-American family come together as the patriarch of their clan undergoes surgery for a heart transplant, before a secret is uncovered that sends an estranged duo of mother and daughter into an emotional and cathartic exploration of the past.

In the same section, A.V. Rockwell's A Thousand and One was awarded the prestigious Grand Jury Prize. The film, starring Teyana Taylor and Josiah Cross, sees audiences follow the journey of the wayward spirit Inez, who marches to the beat of her own drum, and the aftermath of her decision to kidnap Terry, a 6-year-old who is stuck in the New York City foster care system, believing it is a final necessary crime on her long journey to what she feels will be her ultimate redemption.

Image via Sundance

Other films which claimed the big awards at the festival included Radical from Christopher Zalla (Festival Favorite), Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project from Joe Brewster and Michèle Stephenson (Grand Jury Prize for U.S. Documentary), Beyond Utopia from Madeleine Gavin (U.S. Documentary Audience Award) and Kokomo City from D. Smith (Innovator and Audience Awards).

Radical sees Eugenio Derbez take on the role of an unhappy and frustrated school teacher who is keen to find and explore new methods of educational advancement for his students while living in a Mexican border down. Going to Mars focuses on the life of the poet Nikki Giovanni. Beyond Utopia is a feature which zones in on the subject of families fleeing their oppressive lives in North Korea, while Kokomo City documents the experiences of four trans sex workers who seek to confront the visible, and invisible, contrasts between the Black community and their own selves.

This year’s jurors were: Jeremy O. Harris, Eliza Hittman, and Marlee Matlin for U.S. Dramatic Competition; W. Kamau Bell, Ramona Diaz, and Carla Gutierrez for U.S. Documentary Competition; Shozo Ichiyama, Annemarie Jacir, and Funa Maduka for World Cinema Dramatic Competition; and Karim Amer, Petra Costa, and Alexander Nanau for World Cinema Documentary Competition; Madeleine Olnek for the NEXT competition section; Destin Daniel Cretton, Marie-Louise Khondji, and Deborah Stratman for the Short Film Program Competition.

“This year’s Festival has been an extraordinary experience,” said Joana Vicente, Sundance Institute CEO. “The artists that comprise the 2023 Sundance Film Festival have demonstrated a sense of urgency and dedication to excellence in independent film. Today’s award winners highlight our programs' most impressive achievements in the current moment of cinematic arts. I hope you will join me in congratulating our winners, as well as thanking all artists across sections for sharing their stories with the Sundance community.”

The awards announcement marks a key point of the 2023 Festival, where 111 feature-length and 64 short films — selected from 15,856 submissions — have been presented in Park City, Salt Lake City, and at the Sundance Resort, while over 75% of the feature films, plus Shorts and Indie Episodics, are available via the Festival’s online platform through Sunday, January 29.

View the winners’ list for 2023 below.

FESTIVAL FAVORITE AWARD

Radical

Director: Christopher Zalla

U.S. DRAMATIC COMPETITION

Grand Jury Prize

A Thousand And One

Director: A.V. Rockwell

Audience Award

The Persian Version

Director: Maryam Keshavarz

Directing Award

Sing J. Lee

The Accidental Getaway Driver

Jury Award: Creative Vision

Magazine Dreams

Director: Elijah Bynum

Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award

Maryam Keshavarz

The Persian Version

Special Jury Award: Acting

Lio Mehiel

Mutt

Jury Award: Ensemble

Theater Camp

Directors: Molly Gordon, Nick Lieberman

U.S. DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION

Grand Jury Prize

Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project

Directors: Joe Brewster, Michèle Stephenson

Audience Award

Beyond Utopia

Director: Madeleine Gavin

Directing Award

Luke Lorentzen

A Still Small Voice

Special Jury Award: Clarity of Vision

The Stroll

Directors: Kristen Lovell, Zackary Drucker

Special Jury Award: Freedom of Expression

Bad Press

Directors: Rebecca Landsberry-Baker, Joe Peeler

Jonathan Oppenheim Editing Award

Daniela I. Quiroz

Going Varsity in Mariachi

WORLD CINEMA DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION

Audience Award

20 Days in Mariupol (Ukraine)

Director: Mstylav Chernov

Grand Jury Prize

The Eternal Memory (Chile)

Director: Maite Alberdi

Directing Award

Smoke Sauna Sisterhood (Estonia/France/Ireland)

Director: Anna Hints

Special Jury Award: Verite Filmmaking

Against the Tide (India)

Director: Sarvnik Kaur

Special Jury Award: Creative Vision

Fantastic Machine (Sweden/Denmark)

Director: Axel Danielson

WORLD CINEMA DRAMATIC COMPETITION

Audience Award

Shayda (Australia)

Director: Noora Niasari

Grand Jury Prize

Scrapper (UK)

Director: Charlotte Regan

Directing Award

Marija Kavtaradze

Slow (Lithuania/Spain/Sweden)

Special Jury Award: Creative Vision

Animalia (France/Morocco/Qatar)

Director: Sofia Alaoui

Special Jury Award: Best Performance

Rosa Marchant

When It Melts (Belgium/Netherlands)

Special Jury Award: Cinematography

Lílis Soares

Mami Wata (Nigeria)

NEXT

Audience Award

Kokomo City

Director: D. Smith

Innovator Award

Kokomo City

Director: D. Smith

SHORT FILMS AWARDS

Grand Jury Prize

When You Left Me On That Boulevard (U.S.A.)

Director: Kayla Abuda Galang

Jury Award: US Fiction

Rest Stop

Director: Crystal Kayiza

Jury Award: Directing, International

Valeria Hofmann

AliEN0089 (Chile)

Jury Award: Directing, US

Jarreau Carrillo

The Vacation

Jury Award: Animation

The Flying Sailor

Directors: Wendy Tilby, Amanda Forbis (Canada)

Jury Award: Nonfiction

Will You Look At Me (China)

Director: Shuli Huang

Jury Award: International Fiction

The Kidnapping of the Bride (Germany)

Director: Sophia Mocorrea

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED WINNERS

Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize

The Pod Generation

Director: Sophie Barthes

Amazon Studios Nonfiction Award

Jess Devaney

It’s Only Life After All

Amazon Studios Fiction Award

Kara Durrett

The Starling Girl

Sundance Institute | Adobe Mentorship Award for Editing Nonfiction

Mary Manhardt

Sundance Institute | Adobe Mentorship Award for Editing Fiction

Troy Takaki

Sundance/NHK Award

Olive Nwosu

Lady

Sundance Institute | Stars Collective Imagination Awards

Tamara Shogaolu

40 Acres

Navid Khonsari, Vassiliki Khonsari, and Andres Perez-Duarte

Block Party Bodega

Vanessa Keith

Year 2180

Gayle Stevens Volunteer Award

Carlos Sanchez