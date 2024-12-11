As 2024 nears a close, it's time to look forward to the next year of cinema and, more specifically, the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. The full feature and episodic lineup has been announced for the latest iteration of the United States' biggest independent film festival, with 93 titles set to participate across each category. Kicking off the festival circuit from Salt Lake City and Park City, Utah, the event is an annual highlight of the best in filmmaking worldwide, from emerging voices to established names debuting their highly-anticipated new projects. Coming off of last year's 40th anniversary celebration, the slate is still as stacked as ever with no shortage of stars to be featured throughout the festival's run from January 23 through February 2.

The 2025 program for Sundance includes 86 feature-length projects, 36 of which mark their respective filmmakers' directorial debut. These titles include some of the most talked-about up-and-coming movies competing across all categories including the U.S. Dramatic and Documentary competitions, World Cinema Dramatic and Documentary competitions, and NEXT. Some of the standouts will debut in the Midnight portion of the event, including A24's starry horror film Opus from Mark Anthony Green and starring Ayo Edebiri and John Malkovich among others. As Green looks to replicate the success of Danny and Michael Philippou's Talk to Me in 2023, the Dev Patel-led Rabbit Trap from Bryn Chainey and Dave Franco-led Together from Michael Shanks will also bring the scares. In the main categories, other buzzy highlights include Plainclothes with Tom Blyth, Bunnylovr with Rachel Sennott, and Atropia with Alia Shawkat. The A24 flick The Legend of Ochi, starring Willem Dafoe, Emily Watson, and Finn Wolfhard, is also due for a special screening as a family matinée before hitting theaters in February.

In terms of festival alumni, a few notable names will deliver titles that are sure to be discussed more in-depth as 2025 goes on. Good Luck to You, Leo Grande director Sophie Hyde will debut her new LGBTQ+ drama Jimpa featuring Olivia Coleman and John Lithgow, while Andrew Ahn will deliver his The Wedding Banquet remake announced earlier this year. Keeping on the remake train, the Diego Luna and Jennifer Lopez musical adaptation of Kiss of the Spider Woman is one to watch. If documentaries are more your speed, Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson has also lined up his new feature Sly Lives! (aka The Burden of Black Genius) all about the titular leader of Sly and the Family Stone. NEXT will also see Charlie Shackleton return to the festival with his experimental untitled Zodiac Killer project, which promises a treat for true-crime fans.

Sundance Boasts Some Stellar Episodic Entries in 2025

Though vastly outnumbered by the features, the episodic projects aren't to be ignored, packing star power aplenty. Key among them is Cha Cha Real Smooth director Cooper Raiff's Hal & Harper. Work on the passion project was underway back in 2023 thanks to an interim deal at the height of the dual strike, with Mark Ruffalo playing a dad to two kids, played by Lili Reinhart and Raiff, who grow up too fast. Max's two-part Paul Reubens docuseries Pee-wee as Himself will also appear, nabbing Natasha Lyonne, Laurence Fishburne, and Tim Burton as guests.

Rounding out the big announcement is the Sundance Institute's annual Vanguard Award winners. Each year, the festival honors directors for their creative independence in the fiction and non-fiction spaces, with last year's winners being Celine Song and Maite Alberdi. This time around, Dìdi writer-director Sean Wang will take home the fiction honors while Sugarcane co-directors Julian Brave NoiseCat and Emily Kassie won in non-fiction. More honorees will be named in the run-up to the festival.

The full Sundance Film Festival 2025 lineup is now available to view on the official website. Everything kicks off in Salt Lake City and Park City, Utah from January 23 through February 2. Stay tuned here at Collider for more coverage of the event and everything screening there.