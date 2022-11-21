As awards season begins to appear as a distant glimmer on the horizon, Sundance is kicking off the 2023 festivities with a brand-new event. Today the nonprofit, best known for uplifting independent stories and celebrating storytellers, has announced the inaugural edition of Opening Night: A Taste of Sundance, presented by IMDbPro. The event is set to take place on January 19, 2023, in Park City, Utah, and it will serve as the commencement for the annual Sundance Film Festival.

“Kicking off the 2023 edition of the Festival with this new celebration is a great opportunity to champion the storytellers we support and contribute to sustaining Sundance Institute grants, mentorships, and other critical resources that enable artists to bring their stories to life," said Joana Vicente, Sundance Institute CEO. "We look forward to gathering together again in Park City to shine a light on the vision, originality, and independent spirit of artists whose careers we have supported."

Along with the announcement of the new opening night event, Sundance has also announced that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler will be honored that evening with the first annual Sundance Institute Variety Visionary award. The new award recognizes Sundance alumni who have maintained a connection with the institute and built incredible careers based on "unique perspectives" and "a commitment to impactful storytelling." Anyone who has seen any of Coogler's work over the past 10 years will tell you that he is absolutely the right fit for this honor.

Sundance Announces 2023 Vanguard Award Winners

In addition to honoring Coogler with this new award, Sundance has also announced the Vanguard award winners for the 2023 festival for fiction and non-fiction — both of whom will also be honored during the Opening Night event. The Vanguard award is meant to honor "artists whose work highlights the art of storytelling and creative independence." The recipient of this year's Vanguard Award for non-fiction is director W. Kamau Bell for his work on the documentary We Need to Talk about Cosby, which explored the complexities of Bill Cosby's place as both a cultural icon and a sexual abuser. For fiction, director Nikyatu Jusu is set to receive the Vanguard Award for her work on the Blumhouse film Nanny. Nanny stars Anna Diop and Michelle Monaghan and won the Grand Jury Prize at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival following its world premiere.

Statements from Ryan Coogler, W. Kamau Bell, and Nikyatu Jusu

Ryan Coogler shared the following in response to news that he'd be the first winner of the new Variety Visionary award:

“Ten years ago, I was filled with an immense sense of gratitude when I was selected by Michelle Satter and her staff for the Screenwriting Lab of 2012. My experience there provided me with momentum that has propelled me forward through a decade of professional work. It is with an even deeper sense of gratitude that I accept this honor. The Institute has been a constant source of support, resources, and access to so many incredible filmmakers, and I pray that it will continue to thrive for the sake of us who know the depths of its effects personally and for the fledgling storytellers that the Institute is destined to support in the future.”

W. Kamau Bell shared that "One of the happiest days during the production of We Need to Talk About Cosby was when I told the crew that we had been accepted to Sundance.” He continued by acknowledging that given the subject matter of the docuseries it was unclear how the docuseries would be received by the rest of the world. "It is an extreme honor to be invited to accept this award for all the work and care that the crew and I put into our series," said Kamau Bell.

Nikyatu Jusu shared high praise for Sundance in response to winning the Vanguard award, saying: "I don't use the term ‘family’ loosely, but I can unequivocally say that my adopted community at Sundance has become just that.” She went on to say how important Sundance has been in an industry that is often lonely and extremely difficult. "To be embraced by this filmmaking community of fellow hungry artists, material resources, mentorship, and most importantly access, has ignited the fire I need to endure this industry journey. I hope to give back to other aspiring filmmakers in the ways Sundance has so generously given to me. My gratitude knows no bounds,” Jusu said.

Opening Night will kick off the Sundance Film Festival on January 19, 2023. You can catch Wakanda Forever in theaters right now, We Need to Talk About Cosby is streaming on Showtime and Hulu, and Nanny is streaming on Prime Video. Watch the trailer for Wakanda Forever down below.