Sundown has everything: thrills, spills, and Tim Roth necking ice cold beers on a Mexican beach. The sun kissed thriller from New Order's Michel Franco, which also stars Charlotte Gainsbourg as Roth's beleaguered sister (who could very well be his wife from first glance) is coming to theaters on January 28th. Ahead of the film's release, distributor Bleecker Street has released a first trailer for the beachside nail-biter. And, as anyone who's watched anything from Franco will be able to tell you, what's shown only tells you a sliver of the story.

What we do get is a proliferation of shots of Roth at his dude-iest, doing very dude-y things: lounging on the beach with said beers, watching divers jump into the idyllic Mexican sea, and fooling around with some of the locals (as well as witnessing the occasional shooting, and eventually being thrown into jail by corrupt cops). His protagonist, Neil Bennett, is something of a fascinating enigma: this character study is of a man lethargic, broken and, as such, disconnecting himself from all of his worldly responsibilities. Aside from all of the bloodshed - and, given it's a Franco film, there's a helluva lot of it - you really empathise: who amongst us hasn't wanted to shrug away their function, their tasks, their commitments?

As previously reported, this isn't the only project of Roth's that'll arrive this year. He's also central to the action crime flick The Jesuit, which has just completed filming, and sits within the ensemble on the Andrew Semans thriller Resurrection, which is currently in post-production (no, not the Matrix sort). Roth has also been tapped for the upcoming Marvel series She-Hulk, also in post-production. About returning to shoot the show, Roth had this to say:

"I did The Incredible Hulk [playing Emil Blonsky, aka Abomination] years ago, just because I thought my kids would be embarrassed by it. I did it for them and I really enjoyed making it. So when they came to me and said: “We’re adapting the She-Hulk thing. Can you come back as that character again?” I was like, sure. It should be fun. I was very surprised though because it was difficult at first. It was only when Mark Ruffalo came in to shoot his stuff [reprising his role as Bruce Banner] that I went: “Oh, that’s how you do it! With a sense of humor!"

Image via Bleecker Street

RELATED: Tim Roth on Returning to the MCU for 'She-Hulk': "It Was Difficult At First"

The synopsis is given as follows:

"Neil and Alice Bennett (Roth, Gainsbourg) are the core of a wealthy family on vacation in Mexico with younger members Colin and Alexa (Samuel Bottomley, Albertine Kotting McMillan) until a distant emergency cuts their trip short. When one relative disrupts the family’s tight-knit order, simmering tensions rise to the fore in this suspenseful jolt from writer/director Michel Franco."

Sundown hits theaters on January 28th. Check out the all-new trailer and poster below:

Image via Bleecker Street

New Images From 'Sundown' Reveal Tim Roth Living the Life and Relaxing by the Beach The film premiered at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email