Shrouded in secrecy and raised to near god-tier status by dedicated fans, Obi-Wan Kenobi is perhaps Disney+’s most anticipated Star Wars series to date, if not its most anticipated series, full-stop. With the return of Ewan McGregor as the Jedi Master, alongside Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker — now known as Darth Vader — fans have been clamoring for any information they can get on the series, despite Disney and Lucasfilm keeping the production under a tight lockdown. But it looks like may have gotten our first nugget of information, courtesy of F9: The Fast Saga star Sung Kang.

Kang, who was cast in the prequel series in March, spoke to ScreenRant about his experience filming the series, admitting that he was one of the many children who grew up with Star Wars, idolizing it nearly every day of his life. Comparing his childhood experiences to working on Kenobi, Kang revealed a key piece of information about his yet-to-be-revealed character — that he will wield a lightsaber:

“I used to dress in the cheap Kmart plastic Halloween costumes — [of] Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader — almost every single day from eight to thirteen years old. My friends and I would play pretend, we’d make our own lightsabers out of, you know, toilet paper centers and stuff like that...To be able to be on set and see Darth Vader and see the Star Wars universe in front of me...just as a fan, to be able to be a part of that history is pretty amazing. I kept pinching myself going, ‘How did I end up here?’ And my character has a lightsaber, [and] it’s not a toy, it’s actually the real thing.”

With all the secrecy surrounding Kenobi, Kang admitting that his character wields a lightsaber is huge news for fans everywhere — especially given that only a chosen few characters have ever had the honor of using them. Does this mean that Kang will be playing a Jedi, possibly one that survived Emperor Palpatine’s Order 66? Or is he just a scavenger, who happened to come across a saber after the destruction of the Republic and is carrying it around when he meets an actual Jedi? Or is he a villain, one of the few Sith that survived the prequels? No one can know for certain, and Disney certainly isn’t letting anything slip.

A scrap of information though it might be, it looks like that’s the most fans will be getting until a trailer is released. And with a Disney+ release date sometime in the middle of 2022, that won’t be coming for a while — at least, not until after The Book of Boba Fett has wrapped up its first season at the beginning of next year, most likely.

